Brandon Flowers honored by a rock legend at U.K. awards

Bruce Springsteen told The Ivor Novello Awards he learned of the Killers during the “Hot Fuss” days.

Bruce Springtsteen says of the Killers, “They came out of Las Vegas, which is a strange place for a band to come from – most bands end up in Las Vegas, they don’t come out of Las Vegas.”

Brandon Flowers has certainly come out of Las Vegas. He wears a State of Nevada necklace in case anyone forgets.

Flowers was honored by Springsteen himself Thursday, with the Special International Award at the The 2025 Ivor Novello Awards at the century-old Grosvenor House in London.

The award recognizes top international songwriters and composers. The Ivors are to the U.K. what the Grammys are to the U.S. The Special International Award is presented to artists with worldwide impact.

Springsteen told the crowd he didn’t learn of the Vegas rock band from radio play or a streaming service. The Boss’ introduction was from his own family.

“The first time I heard the Killers and the songs of Brandon Flowers, I was walking past my high school-aged son Evan’s room,” Springsteen said from the stage. “I was just passing by, and the song I was listening to through his door just stopped me. I popped my head in and said ‘Who’s that?’ And he said ‘That’s the Killers, Pop.’”

The song was “Somebody Told Me.”

“I was standing there, and I heard that classic line … ‘Well somebody told me you had a boyfriend/Who looked like a girlfriend/That I had in February of last year,’” the “Born to Run” rock star recited. “And I said ‘That’s a clever line.’ Took me a minute to figure out, and then I said ‘That’s a (expletive) clever line.’ ”

Flowers obliquely referred to his Vegas upbringing in a text Thursday.

“It’s such an honor for this desert rat to be awarded by The Ivors Academy,” said Flowers, seemingly forever young at age 43. “And to receive it from Bruce is something I will carry with me forever.”

Earlier, from the stage, Flowers shared a Boss anecdote.

“When he’s not baptising us in his rock and roll, or speaking truth to power with that unwavering grace of his, when he’s doing all those things, he’s a cold caller. He calls you with no warning out of the blue and I still get a little bit nervous, but I always pick up the phone,” Flowers said. “Every time I do, the cynical part of the brain expects there to be some sort of ask at the end of the call, like ‘Hey Brandon, there’s a charity event in Jersey, I’d love for the Killers to come play for free’ or ‘It’s my niece’s birthday and she’s a big fan, could you do a little ‘Brightside’ for her on FaceTime?’”

Flowers shared, “But it never comes. He’s just being Bruce Springsteen, checking in on his brother Brandon. He doesn’t need to do this for me tonight.”

Springsteen’s 2022 appearance with the Killers at Madison Square Garden was released on Record Store Day on April 13, under the title, ‘The Killers & Bruce Springsteen Encore At The Garden.” Just 5,000 copies of the 12-inch vinyl record were pressed. The band also shared the official YouTube footage of the performance.

Springsteen mentioned that collaboration, and others, in his speech.

Winners of the 2025 Ivors Awards, list and descriptions from Ivorsacademy.com:

This year's Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music was awarded to Charli xcx, whose groundbreaking songwriting on 2024 album "Brat"redefined the pop landscape. The record became a cultural phenomenon that resonated far beyond the charts, with the term 'brat' even being named the Collins Dictionary Word of the Year. In a year of bold collaborations, global acclaim and artistic evolution, Charli xcx cemented her status as one of the defining songwriters of her generation.

U2 were in attendance to receive one of songwriting's highest honours – Fellowship of the Ivors Academy – presented to them by close friend and multi-Ivor Novello Award winning songwriter, Ed Sheeran. Known for their fearless innovation and emotional depth, U2's songwriting has united generations and shaped modern music through a singular, influential partnership. With this, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. become the first-ever Irish songwriters that the Academy has inducted into Fellowship during its 81-year history.

Best Album went to BERWYN for his 2024 album WHO AM I, marking his first Ivor Novello Award. The judges praised the album's vivid storytelling that transcends generations, race and social differences, offering a voice to those often unseen by society.

The PRS for Music Icon Award was presented to Robbie Williams – his fifth Ivor Novello Award – in recognition of a songwriting career that has touched millions and defined a generation. From the heartfelt power of "Angels" to the swagger of "Let Me Entertain You", Robbie's music blends wit, vulnerability and showmanship in equal measure. With 15 UK number one albums, countless chart-topping hits, and an enduring connection with fans, he remains one of Britain's most iconic and influential songwriters.

Lola Young was the latest under-25 songwriter to be awarded the Rising Star Award with Amazon Music, following in the footsteps of Victoria Canal, Naomi Kimpenu and 2024's winner Master Peace. Young's songwriting reflects her authenticity and charm, writing that almost feels like a stream of consciousness that touches an audience spanning generations.

Brandon Flowers was honoured with the Special International Award, presented in a landmark moment by Fellow of The Ivors Academy Bruce Springsteen, reflecting the deep artistic bond between the two esteemed songwriters. As frontman of The Killers and a solo artist, Flowers has crafted anthems that fuse poetic melancholy with widescreen pop ambition – evidenced by an unbroken run of UK number one albums. A singular talent with an extraordinary bond to the UK, he stands as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation.

Celebrating outstanding originality in songwriting, Best Contemporary Song was claimed by Sans Soucis for their track "Circumnavigating Georgia", marking their first Ivor Novello Award. Recognising its deep level of originality and careful selection of words, the song was praised by judges for leaving a lasting effect on the listener.

Best Song Musically and Lyrically was awarded to Orla Gartland for "Mine", off her sophomore album "Everybody Needs a Hero." Described by Gartland as her most vulnerable work to date, the judges praised the track's ability to handle heavy subject matter in a gentle, expressive manner.

This year's Visionary Award with Amazon Music went to Self Esteem, in recognition of her fearless, genre-defying songwriting that is reshaping the sound and substance of modern pop. From her bold solo debut "Compliments Please" to the Mercury-nominated "Prioritise Pleasure" and her latest work "A Complicated Woman," she has consistently delivered songs that are emotionally raw, unapologetically feminist, and musically adventurous.

Peter Fenn, Jesse Fink and Myles Smith together win PRS for Music Most Performed Work for their collaboration on "Stargazing". This is the first Ivor Novello Award for all three songwriters for a track that resonated with the public, enjoying huge commercial success and leading to Myles Smith supporting Sheeran on tour.

As previously announced, The Ivors Academy awarded Ivor Novellos for Outstanding Song Collection to the original members of Bloc Party – Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes and Matt Tong – in recognition of their genre-defining songwriting across a prolific 25-year career.

In the screen composition categories, Raffertie's score to body horror phenomenon "The Substance" claimed Best Original Film Score, praised for its ability to seamlessly blend with the sound design to create an immersive and textured experience that captures the movie's bold, graphic insanity.

Best Original Video Game Score went to composer John Konsolakis for his work on "Farewell North." The judges noted that the game's soundtrack flows intuitively with the gameplay, feeling like an additional character that breathes life into the world.

Best Television Soundtrack went to Vince Pope's score to "True Detective: Night Country." Original and absorbing, Pope's music is powerful, cinematic, and emotive, creating an atmosphere that aligns seamlessly with the cinematography, while the instrumentation offers a bold yet subtle presence. Notably, the inclusion of Inuit throat singing adds depth and soul, enhancing the landscape and world it inhabits.