Boyz II Men set for Las Vegas Strip return

Boyz II Men have four more shows on the books at the Cosmopolitan this August.

The harmonious “Motownphilly” R&B legends are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in August.

Boyz II Men are playing the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan over four dates: Aug. 14, 15, 21 and 22 (ticket-sale info at Ticketmaster.com).

The roster of Nate Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman most recently played Vegas with New Edition and Toni Braxton on Jan. 30 at T-Mobile Arena. Their Chelsea dates are an annual booking, as they headlined the venue last August.

In both shows, the trio were joined by original member Michael McCary for “End Of The Road.” But the band out of Philly has shown there are many miles left.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.