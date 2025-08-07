Boyz II Men love-fest turns to Las Vegas Strip

Not every member of Boyz II Men wanted to play the Strip. But now, all are happy they did.

Strip theater residencies were not so prominent when Boyz II Men opened at The Mirage in March 2013.

The big names at the time were Celine Dion (dominating the Colosseum) and Britney Spears (developing her show at Planet Hollywood). Carlos Santana was still a couple of months from kicking off his run at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, after three years at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Boyz II Men, known for their “Motownphilly” R&B stylings, were not an obvious choice to enter that burgeoning culture. The band didn’t even unanimously agree it was a good idea to play Vegas.

“We definitely started early, even to the point where we had to convince some group members that we should do Vegas,” Boyz II Men co-founder Nathan Morris says. “Some people thought it was only where old people, old artists, go to die.”

Wanya Morris, especially, needed persuading, Morris says.

“He’s the youngest, he’s always against anything that he thinks might feel old,” Morris says. “But we were able to explain what we were trying to do and how it worked, and we got on the same page and did some good things.

“It went so well that he actually wound up moving there,” Morris adds. “He is a resident himself.”

The original Mirage series ran from 2013 to 2019, its closing announced during COVID.

With Shawn Stockman and the Morrises — incomparable, and unrelated, Nathan and Wanya — Boyz II Men play The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Friday and Saturday, before returning Aug. 15 and 16.

Three harmonious vocal vets sing “End of the Road,” “One Sweet Day,” “On Bended Knee” and “I’ll Make Love to You” in a typical set list. The guys summoned a karaoke-fashioned medley with Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and Kravitz’s cover of the Guess Who’s “American Woman,” Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven,” Journey’s “Open Arms” and The Beatles’ “Come Together.”

More than 30 years after Boyz II Men scored their first No. 1 single, their chart success remains impressive. They are the top-selling R&B group ever and the No. 6-ranked R&B act of all time.

The 1992 hit “End of the Road” was No. 1 for 13 weeks and was the top Billboard single for the entire year. “I’ll Make Love to You” was at the top for 14 weeks, and “One Sweet Day” (a collaboration with Mariah Carey) followed by spending 16 weeks atop the charts.

“On Bended Knee” took the top spot from “I’ll Make Love to You,” with Boyz II Men only the third act ever to replace its own No. 1 Billboard hit.

We can expect guest stars in this run. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds joined for “Water Runs Dry” at The Chelsea in the band’s run in October. Edmonds is also a Las Vegan. And the show is a great date night.

A dozen years after breaking ground on the Strip, Nathan Morris’ spirit is lifted by Boyz II Men’s enduring connection with audiences.

“We just want fans saying that they love the show,” he says. “That’s what we do for a living. We only perform for them, not even for critics. Saying that we work, for us that is success.”

We have many of the band’s classics on our play list, but what does Morris listen to for enjoyment?

‘In this crazy day and age, I try to Zen out as best I can,” he says. “I listen to massage music and handpan music, and I live on the ocean. I just try to keep my mind and my spirit healthy, because it takes a lot to get through not just what we do as a profession, but what we do, you know, from day to day in this world.”

‘Wizard’ has humans

The atmospheric, human entertainment component of “Wizard of Oz at Sphere” is filling its cast ahead of the show’s Aug. 28 opening. We hear that three performers among the nine positions have been filled. Troupes of three will be performing in Sphere’s Atrium lobby as fans enter and exit the venue. All are to be Las Vegas entertainers.

Qualifications and skills should include “strong boisterous voice with commanding stage presence,” “confident, charismatic host with excellent improvisational skills,” and “ability to engage and entertain large crowds.” The Wizard himself is among the characters represented, but none of the four principal figures are in the show.

Brady’s history

It’s not often we get to plug a “top-five” performer, but we will here when Wayne Brady plays the Palazzo Theatre on Dec. 12.

Whenever someone asks my favorite performer ever in this city, Brady’s name is on the short list. I’ve caught him at the Sands Showroom at The Venetian and The Mirage, blown away at his ability to create on the fly. He sings it, dances it, is fast and funny and can hold a crowd.

Brady premiered as host of “Let’s Make a Deal” when the show was taped for a time at the Tropicana (yes, it was).

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com or any box office at The Venetian. He’s well worth a trip to the Strip.

go time

Las Vegas entertainment fans bemoan what seems a dearth of old-style, open lounges in casinos. We hear you. But those haunts are still out there, sometimes right in our path. Rhythm & Riffs at Mandalay Bay is such a place.

Find it just across from Citizens Kitchen and Bar, within three cartwheels of Swingers.

Over the next week, the venue hosts Aaron Benward's "Nashville Unplugged," followed by Las Vegas rockers Garage Boys (Friday), longtime Vegas Top 40 band Live Music Society, fiery cover performer Indie Florentino (Sunday) and the stylish Roxy Stardust (Monday).

The music kicks up from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. nightly, no cover. It's a time.