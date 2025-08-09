Boyz II Men are Boyz II Kid in Cosmopolitan return

Boyz II Men, with a tiny guest star, opened their four-show series at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.

It wasn’t quite a visit from Babyface. Closer to “baby,” actually.

Wanya Morris welcomed an unbilled guest star to Boyz II Men’s return to the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on Friday night. He brought up his youngest daughter, 3-year-old Anela. The soaring vocalist led the little girl to the show during the band’s autobiographical anthem, “Motownphilly.”

To our knowledge, Anela is the youngest individual to participate in a show in Chelsea’s history (Bruno Mars opened the place NYE weekend 2013).

Morris tried to get his daughter to dance and sing. She did a bit of each.

Morris then scooped up Anela and carried her across the stage as Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman continued the song. Wanya eventually gave the little girl back to her mom and his wife, Amber.

The Boyz II Men show has previously featured unbilled performers. Longtime friend and collaborator Kenny Babyface Edmonds joined a performance last August.

But Anela carried the role Friday, as her dad carried her. The Morrises live in Las Vegas, as does Edmonds.

More familial content: Boyz II Men’s drummer is familiar to Las Vegans as local musician Terry Wesley. Wesley is married to Palms entertainment director Crystal Robinson-Wesley.

Wesley has occasionally subbed for the “MJ Live” Michael Jackson tribute show, currently playing Harrah’s Showroom. And we met Robinson-Wesley when she was a backing singer for Frankie Moreno, and we might be straying off-topic here …

Anyway, Boyz II Men returns to the Chelsea tonight, and next Friday and Saturday. See them there. I might also be on the lookout for them at a late-night music club at Bellagio.

