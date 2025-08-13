Boy band icons add New Year’s Eve shows in Sphere extension

Backstreet Boys are adding dates, closing the year and welcoming 2026, all at the Sphere.

The boy-band icons have added seven dates to their “Into The Millennium” production, Dec. 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and Jan. 2-3. The venue and band announced the added shows, sure to thrill BSB fans across the country, Wednesday morning.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster at 9 a.m. Pacific time Aug. 22, entering the final weekend of the current run.

“Into The Millennium” will have run 21 shows by that time, and has consistently sold out. The original lineup of Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough have crushed it at the box office, playing to 350,000 fans by the time this month’s shows close. BSB has enlivened fan parties at Voltaire and, (in Dorough’s case), Hobrauhaus Las Vegas) and even (in Carter’s case) lined up to sing the national anthem for the Las Vegas Aviators.

In an exclusive interview last month, Carter said of possibly extending, “There have been rumors and whispers of us doing more stuff. Nothing has been confirmed yet. So just live in the moment, and enjoy it.”

In a similarly exclusive chat at Hofbrauhaus, Dorough said,”I mean, this is the best gig in the world. I really think every artist is going to wanna put this on their bucket list to do one day. I’m pinching myself on stage when I’m up there. It’s a true, out-of-body experience for me.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.