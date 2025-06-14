Blue Man Group closing in Boston; Strip show stands alone in U.S.

Blue Man Group is ending its 30-year run in Boston on July 6. The Las Vegas show’s schedule is unchanged.

You will soon need to visit the Strip to see Blue Man Group group anywhere in North America.

The blue-hued, non-verbal production owned by Cirque du Soleil closing its Boston show July 6. Thus ends the show’s 30-year run. The closing announcement was posted at broadwayworld.com.

The production opened in 1995 at the Charles Playhouse, and reportedly employs between 25 and 30 cast and crew.

At this writing there is no reason given for the move. Cirque officials have yet to reply to requests for requests for comment. Boston CBS affiliate WBZ-TV reported last year that the show had undergone a “major refresh.”

The Boston production’s closing has no direct effect on the schedule for Blue Man Group at Luxor. That show has celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. It is the only Blue Man Group show running in the U.S.

BMG concluded its 33-year, off-Broadway run in New York City in February. The company also ended its 27-year run in Chicago in January.

Plans have not moved forward to relaunch the show at Icon Park in Orlando, Fla. Cirque had specified that show would open past April, in an internal memo in November announcing the closing of the New York and Chicago productions. A tour of North America has been teased to, but no formal announcement of that, either.

BMG still runs in residency in Berlin and, beginning this year, Gran Canaria, Spain.

A co-founding member of the company, who was in the fold when the show opened in Boston in ‘95, applauded the show’s success in Boston

“It’s a bittersweet moment, but it’s mostly sweet because it was one hell of a run,” said Chris Wink, who left the company to take on a creative position during the development of Area15 in 2019. “Boston embraced Blue Man Group in a very special way that everyone involved in the production will be grateful for forever.”

Show GM Jonathan Screnci said in a statement, “Blue Man Group is truly one-of-a-kind—an iconic and globally celebrated production thanks to the incredible dedication of its cast, crew, front of house, management, and creative team. Their tireless work is what brought the show to life night after night, captivating millions. We extend our deepest gratitude to them all.” The show played to 4.5 million ticket-holders over three decades.

Blue Man Group was launched at Astor Place Theatre in New York in 1991, expanding to Las Vegas nine years later. Cirque scooped up the popular production in 2017.

Since February, Cirque du Soleil has cut about 200 positions among its 4,000-employee workforce as it creates a ONE Cirque company platform. That month, Mike Newquist left his post as chief revenue officer after about four weeks. He’s now Head of Global Commercial & Operations, Experiences & Netflix House for Netflix in L.A.

At the end of March, Stéphane Lefebvre stepped down from his post as company CEO. Cirque vet Daniel Lamarre has returned to that position in an open-ended, but interim basis.

Lamarre said in an interview Thursday, prior to the Blue Man Group announcement, the company is growing its portfolio overall with international residency shows “Alizé” in Berlin (opening in November); “Ludo” in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico (opening this December); and “Auana” in Honolulu, Hawaii (which opened this year).

Lamarre said a total of 450 employees would be, or have been, hired to staff those productions. Three days before the Blue Men announced they are bowing out of Boston, the exec said, “How many companies are opening three new shows in less than two years? I’m insisting on the fact that this organization is going back into a growing mode.”

