Bill Belichick, ‘Mr. October’ in Tom Brady’s Excellence event

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick addressed the small gathering at The Poodle Room, a victory lap for the Hall of Excellence.

The Party of Excellence followed the launch event for Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau.

Led by NFL legend Tom Brady, a partner in the new sports memorabilia museum, a cluster of celebs took over The Poodle Room on Wednesday night.

In this fete: Ex-Patriots and current University of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick; Mr. October (forever) Reggie Jackson; former Packers tight end and “Club Shay Shay” podcast host Shannon Sharpe; Shaya Bryant, sister of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant; businessman and Oprah Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham; and Brady’s parents, Tom Sr. and Gaylynn Brady.

Brady and Belichick addressed the small gathering, a victory lap of sorts for the new attraction on Fontainebleau’s second level. As Brady said in his morning speech, he is marking this latest milestone with the people closest to him. Those rings and trophies on display represent a team effort.

Vegas rat race

Wednesday brought a very Vegas doubleheader with Oscar Goodman’s Dinner Series at the Plaza and Night Ranger at Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill.

One event featured a rock star delivering his greatest hits. The other was Night Ranger.

At Oscar’s Steakhouse, the ex-Las Vegas Mayor retold the story of how David felled Goliath — Goodman had David and the “under” in that one.

Goodman brought out his latest prop, a toy rat to enforce his hatred of rats in human form, those who turn as government witnesses to testify against reputed mobsters. Goodman, once the “Mob Lawyer,” can’t stand real rats. But he was happy with the new rat, a furry and fake rodent given to him by real-estate developer Sam Cherry.

Goodman’s former law partner David Chesnoff also showed up with a rat. This was a little creature, which as the attorney explained looked a lot bigger when he ordered it on Amazon.

Cherry’s rat was the primary rat for this show, large enough to be seen from the back of the room.

Answering a related question, Goodman said the best time to experience Las Vegas was 1975-85, the period covered in the “Casino”

“That was the best time Las Vegas ever had, or ever will have,” G0odman told the packed restaurant. “There were characters. Lefty was Lefty, Tony was The Ant … People had personalities.”

He said this while swilling the martini, and keeping an eye on that rat.

Later at Vamp’d, Night Ranger later delivered a wild performance, among the final performances at the venerable rock club.

Bassist/front man Jack Blades led the party, alongside guitar great Brad Gillis. Drummer and vocalist Kelly Keagy was actually behind the band, a traditional setup but atypical for Night Ranger. Keagy is usually stage-left, but the Vamp’d stage was too small for that configuration. This type of change matters to fans of the veteran hitmakers.

We had Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach brought up as guest vocalist on Damn Yankees’ “High Enough,” and Kiss’s Eric Singer on drums during “Sister Christian.”

There was no rat on stage. But Stephen Searcy and Warren DeMartini of Ratt played Vamp’d earlier this month. When you know that, it all makes sense.

What up, Fringe folks?

Spot-check highlights in the ongoing “Fallout Fringe” in VegasVille:

Kelly Clinton-Holmes stars in “A Beautiful Chaos,” one-woman show (as she is but one woman) at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Vegas Theatre Company in the Arts District. This show tracks Clinton-Holmes’ enduring showbiz career, which included backing Wayne Newton on vocals and a role in “Nunsense” at then-Las Vegas Hilton. Yes, the show was habit-forming …

Elsewhere, inventive comic-magician Matt Donnely’s “Matt the Mind Noodler” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, returning 7:30 p.m. Monday at VTC; and the remarkable comic-musician Sarah Hester Ross’s “Sarah Strip” at 9 p.m. Saturday at Cheapshot on Fremont East.

And unfamiliar with “The McEnfroe Show,” at 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This vehicle spotlights a tennis figure who looks pretty familiar — chalk flew up! — in “a one man cirque/comedy/burlesque show.” McEnfroe becomes a “Circus-Au-Lait” artist to offset five alimony payments. That’s also how many Grand Slam titles he won. The player we remember won seven. A deft comic distinction. Go to falloutfringe.org for intel on the whole fest.

Cool Hang Alert

Alice Whitfield’s “UN-Concert” is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at The Space. Whitfield has terrific range and a great look with her bright-green hair. And get this: She serenades horses at HAV Horse Rescue Las Vegas. I caught her at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s last month. This is a unique talent. Go to TheSpaceLV.com for intel.

