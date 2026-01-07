‘Biggest Loser’ takes large role in Strip adult review

Bigg Vinny of “The Biggest Loser” has found a side hustle as guest host in “Rouge” at The Strat.

He is a “loser” who is also a big winner.

Bigg Vinny of “The Biggest Loser” competition show is being stunt-cast in the adult revue “Rouge” at The Strat Showroom through Jan. 14.

Vinny del Grande steps in for show’s dedicated — and we mean dedicated — host Zion Martyn. The male half of the married comedy tandem Zion & Poppy Martyn had logged 1,788 straight shows without missing a single performance before being sidelined as the show renews several cast members’ visas.

The show says Martyn is taking a “rare and well-deserved vacation.” True. Forced by the visa thing.

In Zion & Poppy’s absence, Big Vinny brings his resonant voice and compelling story to the Strip (or, almost Strip, depending on who is drawing the map). Big Vinny was a hit as a finalist on season 12 of the NBC weight-loss show in 2011, losing more than 200 pounds from a high of 426.

A gander at Bigg Vinny’s stage form indicates he has found some of the weight he lost in the show. But he carries it well.

The man born Vencent Henderson has since constructed a successful recording career. He specializes in country, rap and motivational speaking. His band, “Trailer Choir,” has issued the self-aware single, “Rockin’ The Beer Gut” and “off the Hillbilly Hook.”

Bigg Vinny brings his national fame, and magnetic personality, to the madcap adult revue. His act includes a funny, country-rock take on Cardi B’s “WAP,” played on acoustic. It’s a sing-along, folks. His buddy and mixed-martial arts legend Randy Couture was in Tuesday night’s audience.

“Rouge” creator Hanoch Rosénn says of Bigg Vinny, “He’s a gifted performer with incredible presence, a huge heart and undeniable charisma — and he’s the perfect talent to step in while honoring everything that makes this show so special.”

