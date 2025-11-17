‘Big Elvis’ to be featured on ESPN’s Raiders-Cowboys coverage

ESPN captured ‘Big Elvis’ Pete Vallee in action at Harrah’s for its “MNF” pregame show.

Big Elvis is in the “Monday Night Football” starting lineup.

Pete Vallee, who has starred under that moniker for decades in Las Vegas, is to be featured on ESPN’s pregame coverage ahead of Monday night’s Raiders-Cowboys game at Allegiant Stadium. “Monday Night Countdown” precedes the game telecast at 3 p.m. Pacific time. Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m., kickoff at 5:25.

The ESPN crew shot B-roll of Vallee’s 5 p.m. Saturday at Piano Bar at Harrah’s. The showman sang some Elvis hits and held up the ESPN “Himmy” award trophy, the fan-voted weekly NFL award for a standout performance.

Vallee moved to Las Vegas in 1997 to perform at the since-closed Roadhouse on Boulder Highway. He continued his Vegas career at Station Casinos, at Barbary Coast (later Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall & Saloon) before landing at Harrah’s in 2012. He regularly packs the Piano bar.

Vallee still plays his tribute to The King on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m. The veteran tribute artist recently posted that he has played 7,000 shows at Harrah’s. But I’ll bet the “over.” I’d wager he’s logged far more than that. Whatever, no cover and feel free to sing along.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

