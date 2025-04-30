Beyoncé’s Sphere pickup: What’s it all mean?

Beyoncé is shown grabbing and holding the Sphere in her “Cowboy Carter” tour production. She’s not revealing why.

Beyoncé is shown picking up and carrying the Sphere in a video cutaway during her “Cowboy Carter” concert. What she does with the Bulbous Wonder is anyone’s guess.

The pop, R&B and now country superstar is shown grabbing the Sphere during her Monday opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The scene is during a kind of “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman” reboot.

The headliner traipses over the Strip, bends down and snaps up the glowing globe. In her giant form, the Sphere is the relative size of a basketball or bowling ball.

This scene, of course, revives Beyoncé-to-Sphere speculation. The visual message could be interpreted as a tease to a series in Las Vegas, especially since she ends her “Cowboy Carter” tour at Allegiant Stadium on July 24-25.

That would be a fine time to talk about — and not just pick up — the Sphere. But our canvassing on the background of this issue shows no information leading us to believe Beyoncé is making those plans. It seems more a way to grab attention, while also grabbing the Sphere.

Reps for the “Cowboy Carter” artist have not responded to an email asking what this scene means, if anything. Sphere folks don’t bother with comment regarding non-booked acts. The only tangible energy behind this concept is Beyoncé’s video.

But Beyoncé’s team and MSG Chairman and CEO Jim Dolan have investigated a partnership previously. The two sides were reportedly in talks from November 2023 through June 2024 for a Sphere residency.

Discussions reportedly broke down when Beyoncé wanted to take over Sphere for two weeks to rehearse. Dolan said this past July he’d still entertain a Beyoncé series, but, “I don’t think the fit has quite worked yet.”

There is a feeling on the socials that Beyoncé might be sending the message that she is now “too big” for a Sphere show, so large she can bowl or shoot hoops with the venue. We’d rather see her inside. More to come from this artist, who never does anything on accident.

