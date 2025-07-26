Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ fan festival takes over Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Thousands of Beyoncé fans turned out at the final “Cowboy Carter Tour” stop in Las Vegas.

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” galloped into Allegiant Stadium on Friday for the first of two shows closing the 32-date tour. Fans dressed the part, donning western-style glam to match the tour’s country-inspired ethos. Ticket-holders donned cowboy boots and hats, bandanas, denim, fringe and metallic accents for the show.

Beyoncé’s’ 10th world tour has borrowed generously from “Cowboy Carter,” released this past March. “American Requiem,” “Blackbird,” “Ya Ya,” “Texas Hold ‘Em,” and “16 Carriages” have been played in previous stops.

The album was richly awarded at this year’s Grammys, with Bey becoming the first black artist to win Best Country Album and the first black woman since Lauryn Hill in 1999 to win Album of the Year.

Beyoncé’s sales were strong for both nights, though plenty of seats were available on primary ticket-selling platform Ticketmaster. On Friday, “get-in” tickets were listed at about $100, rising to about $1,000 apiece for the front section.

