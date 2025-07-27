Beyoncé reunites with Destiny’s Child in ‘Cowboy Carter’ finale — PHOTOS

Beyoncé reunited with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for the first time since 2018, performing “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath.”

Twenty years ago Destiny’s Child issued a hit with “Lose My Breath.” The crowd at Allegiant Stadium had that feeling at Saturday night’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” finale.

Beyoncé reunited with DC bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, performing “Bootylicious” from 2001 and “Lose My Breath” from the trio’s final album, “Destiny Fulfilled.”

“It’s Destiny’s Child, b—-,” Beyoncé called out as the trio strutted across the stage in gold, western-designed costumes, with “Independent Women” playing on the PA. Rowland and Williams also joined for the 2022 hit “Energy,” reviving the “Mute Challenge” from the “Renaissance” tour, where the crowd falls silent.

It was DC’s first performance together since Beyoncé’s Coachella performance in 2018. The group headlined House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in 1999,

In Saturday’s finale, Beyoncé also performed with surprise guests Shaboozey and her husband, superstar Jay-Z. Shaboozey joined for “Sweet Honey Buckin.’” Beyoncé and Jay their 2003 song, “Crazy in Love,” with Jay-Z following with his 2011 hit, “Ni***s in Paris.”

Prior to the show Gayle King shared a photo while seated with a collection of news-makers, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey were all in attendance. Also spotted in the crowd, choreographer Frank Gatson, who directed the “Single Ladies” video. Las Vegas entertainment observers remember Gatson was brought in to redesign “Jubilee,” an ill-fated effort, near the end of the show’s run in 2015.

The “Cowboy Carter Tour” played 32 shows in nine cities, launching April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Team Beyoncé took to calling Las Vegas “BeyVas” in the days covering the tour stop.

The tour was a family endeavor, with the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy; and 8-year-old Rumi featured on stage. Blue Ivy danced through “America Has a Problem” and “Déjà Vu.” Rumi joined the show in a cowhide jacket, shorts, boots and hat matching her mom’s outfit to wave and point to the crowd. Blue Ivy was shown wiping off a tear at Saturday’s final bow.

