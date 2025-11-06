Bellagio announces closing of upscale nightspot

The cast of Mayfair Supper Club was told the club is closing in December.

Mayfair Supper Club opened New Year’s Eve 2019. It won’t make it to New Year’s Eve this year.

The fancy dinner-and-show production abutting Lake Bellagio is closing. The cast was informed via e-mail after closing Wednesday night the club’s final night is Dec. 12.

The news was issued by club partners and No Ceilings Entertainment founders Dennis Jauch, Kim Willecke and Phil Shaw. Reportedly, MGM Resorts International made the decisions, then informed No Ceilings. Jauch is married to U.K. headliner Leona Lewis, currently in residency at The Venetian. The e-mail was sent at about 11:15 p.m., after Lewis’s performance.

Requests for comment from No Ceilings officials and MGM Resorts execs were not immediately returned.

About 30 cast members are losing their jobs as a result. This includes day-one performers Savannah Cross, the production’s dance captain; Jean-Francois Thibeault, a multi-instrumentalist and the show’s music director; and drummer Andrea D’Angelo.

Mayfair opened New Year’s Eve 2019, replacing Hyde Nightclub, which replaced Fontana Lounge at the popular, lake-facing destination.

The Mayfair show has undergone several revamps in its six years. The live performances, with a band, were integrated with dinner service. The cast performed mostly with their backs to the Bellagio Fountains show, closed off to the dining room.

Mayfair has gone dark four times, once for COVID in 2020 and thee times as MGM Resorts has staged Lio Ibiza supper-club show.

A new creative team is said to be moving in to continue a multi-level entertainment experience. Bellagio remains home to Bruno Mars’ The Pinky Ring, just a short distance from the Mayfair entrance.

