Baz Lurhmann’s new Elvis doc to premiere for free in Las Vegas

Baz Luhrmann isn’t finished with Elvis, nor is the Westgate.

Luhrmann’s “Epic: Elvis Presley In Concert” screens 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Elvis’ old home court, International Theater. The one-off showing is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. Go to eventbrite.com and search Westgate and Epic to reserve tickets.

The screening at the Westgate is 10 days before the film is shown in IMAX theaters, and 17 days before its Feb. 27 wide release. The documentary’s U.S. premiere was last week at Graceland.

Luhrmann uncovered and restored footage of Presley on stage and in rehearsal, performing such classics as “Suspicious Minds” and “Hound Dog.” Unearthed gems also include The King’s covers of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and The Beatles’ “Yesterday,” and “Something.”

The project follows Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic “Elvis,” with several scenes depicting his run at International/Las Vegas Hilton from 1969-1976, selling out 636 straight shows.

“This is more than a film premiere. It is a moment of deep meaning for Elvis fans everywhere,” Westgate President and General Manager Cami Christensen said in a statement. She dubbed the screening an “extraordinary event.”

Westgate has wrapped its arms around Elvis in a trio of concert events this year. Up next at 6 p.m. (doors at 5 p.m.) Wednesday is “1973 Live! — Aloha From Westgate,” a rote recreation of the “Aloha From Hawaii” concert from that year.

The production revives the first concert broadcast internationally via satellite. More than 1.5 billion watched the performance, a highlight of Presley’s Vegas-era residency. Tickets are $19 (to honor “19” 73, I guess) at Ticketmaster.com.

Linda Thompson, Elvis’ girlfriend in those days who attended the Hawaii concert, will appear in the resort’s “Living Legends Series” from 3-4 p.m. at International Bar, with Vegas favorite Cole performing after in the lounge.

Thompson originally gained fame as Miss Tennessee USA. She was married to then-Bruce Jenner (today’s Caitlyn Jenner) and later the legendary producer David Foster.

Thompson is the mother of Brandon Jenner (a successful songwriter and TV personality) and headlining DJ Brody Jenner. Her brother, Sam Thompson, was one of Presley’s bodyguards and confidants in the Vegas days.

As part of the celebration, rare memorabilia will be displayed throughout the weekend in the hotel’s lobby (look for the horseshoe-shaped, diamond ring Presley wore on stage). Also, say hello to the famous bronze statue. I understand he sometimes mutters, “Thankya, thankya verah much.”

Veteran Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell again stars in the stage show. Powell has been a King devotee since he was a kid and will head up the next Elvis-themed events “1969 Live! – The Return of the King” on July 31, and “1970 Live! – That’s The Way It Is: Westgate Edition,” in October. The show brings back set list from “That’s The Way It Is,” the concert documentary shot at the hotel.

The events buttress Westgate’s legacy with the Presley legacy. The show should sell out 1,500 seats, with a total of about 2,000 fans expected for the whole shindig. Jumpsuits aplenty, Hawaiian garb encouraged. As someone said, it’s an extraordinary event.

What Works in Vegas

Give it up for Chase Brown at Notoriety at Neonopolis. By “it” we mean “cash for the tip jar” because the guy earns it. Brown, a dynamic country-edged showman, performed his 200th show Friday at the third-floor venue. You are doing a lot right if you run 200 shows at any venue in this city. His residency is ongoing, as open-ended as his snakeskin-printed vest.

Big weekend for these two

Joelle Righetti hosted her first, and only, book-signing for her memoir “Conversations With a Chaplain,” Saturday at Italian American Club. Rightetti has performed on Las Vegas stages for year (including the early days “Vegas! The Show” and “Legends in Concert” as Cher, and in “The Rat Pack is Back”at Tuscany). Rightetti then embarked on her spiritual journey to become a hospice pastor. She also still sings on the weekends.

Friday night, Chris Joseph, Righetti’s hubby and the Frank Sinatra in “Rat Pack,” busted into Lon Bronson Band’s show at Myron’s. Joseph arrived in his “Tough Guy” Sinatra alter-ego.

What ensued was an inspired, swing cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle.” As Bronson says, a little shtick goes a long way.

Tease this …

A generation-spanning artist is performing their first extended residency on the Strip this year. Tune in, and tune back here for the specs …

Cool Hang Alert

The updated Myron’s any night, is a CHA mecca. The redesigned stage, with its slyly shifting color schemes, is brilliant. I’m somewhat sad to see the video go, but if you want a lot of pretty pictures, hit Sphere, Area15 or gaze into your phone.

Up next is Clint Holmes on Wednesday night, followed by Grammy and Latin Grammy-awarded artist Alex Cuba on Friday. Cuba’s “Mendó” won the 2022 Grammy for best Latin Pop Album and his a sing-along specialist. Go to thesmithcenter.com for intel.

