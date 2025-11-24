Band that played first rock show at Vegas venue to return in ’26

The band that played the first rock show at Allegiant Stadium is returning to the venue on its next U.S. tour.

Guns N’ Roses will play the Raiders’ home stadium (despite the high volume of visiting fans) on Aug. 22. Tickets are on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Dec. 5 at Ticketmaster.com.

The band also announced the singles “Nothin’” and “Atlas” are planned for Dec. 2. The tour plans are made public just after the release of “Live Era ‘87-’93” box set.

GNR played the first rock concert at the venue Aug. 27, 2021. Garth Brooks had already played the first major show July 10, 2021. The first show of any type was performed by EDM star Illenium on July 3, 2021.

Founding vocalist Axl Rose and lead guitarist Slash have led the band since reuniting in the spring of 2016. GNR played T-Mobile Arena on April 8-9 of that year, just after the arena opened.

“Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” highlighted the ‘21 set list, with the band leaning heavily on the band’s 1987 debut album, “Appetite for Destruction.”

Rose observed his surrounding early in that ‘21 show, giving his review, “Nice place you’ve got here. Who’s your decorator?”

Who: Guns N' Roses

Where: Allegiant Stadium

When: Aug. 22, 2026

Tickets: Sign up at ticketmaster.com/gunsnrosesresale by 8:50 p.m. Dec. 1 Pacific time for the 10 a.m. Dec. 3 presale. Night Train Fan Club Members have first access to tickets globally. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning 10 a.m. Pacific time Dec. 5 at ticketmaster.com.