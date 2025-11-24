Guns N' Roses plays Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Re ...
Guns N' Roses plays Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Guns N' Roses plays Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Guns N' Roses plays Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Guns N' Roses plays Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Band that played first rock show at Vegas venue to return in ’26

November 24, 2025 - 5:07 am
 
Updated November 24, 2025 - 7:56 am

The band that played the first rock show at Allegiant Stadium is returning to the venue on its next world tour.

Guns N’ Roses will play the Raiders’ home stadium (despite the high volume of visiting fans) on Aug. 22. Tickets are on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Dec. 5 at Ticketmaster.com.

The band also announced the singles “Nothin’” and “Atlas” are planned for Dec. 2. The tour plans are made public just after the release of “Live Era ‘87-’93” box set.

GNR played the first rock concert at the venue Aug. 27, 2021. Garth Brooks had already played the first major show July 10, 2021. The first show of any type was performed by EDM star Illenium on July 3, 2021.

Founding vocalist Axl Rose and lead guitarist Slash have led the band since reuniting in the spring of 2016. GNR played T-Mobile Arena on April 8-9 of that year, just after the arena opened.

“Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” highlighted the ‘21 set list, with the band leaning heavily on the band’s 1987 debut album, “Appetite for Destruction.”

Rose observed his surrounding early in that ‘21 show, giving his review, “Nice place you’ve got here. Who’s your decorator?”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

