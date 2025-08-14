‘Bad to the Bone’ rock legend to play Raiders-49ers game

George Thorogood had a string of hits in the late-’70s and early ’80s, many involving the consumption of alcohol.

The entertainment at Saturday’s Raiders-49ers preseason game at Allegiant Stadium will be bad to the bone, and also righteous.

Solitary drinker and rock anthem stalwart George Thorogood is the halftime entertainment at the stage just cartwheels from the Al Davis Memorial Torch. Thorogood will play “Bad To The Bone” and “Who Do You Love,” backed by David Perrico and the Raiders House Band.

Thorogood and The Destroyers played Pearl at the Palms on July 25 on their ongoing “Baddest Show on Earth” U.S. tour.

Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers is singing the national anthem. A Las Vegas resident, Heard released the video of his latest single “It Is What It Is (Till It Ain’t),” the title song from his new album.

A former Raider who’s always a Raider, Terry McDaniel, lights the Al Davis Torch. McDaniel played corner for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders from 1988–1997.

The Raiders are again honoring past players in their “Alumni Reunion” weekend, with more than 300 ex-players and their guests watching from the Wynn Field Club.

Newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Allen, Marcus Allen, Jim Plunkett, Willie Gault, Matt Millen, Jacoby Ford, Donald Penn, Kirk Morrison, Jalen Richard and Roland Williams are on the list of former Raiders expected to attend. So are a pair of 49ers’ legends who played brief stints with the Silver and Black, Ronnie Lott (a Raider in 1991-‘92) and Jerry Rice (2001-2004).

Several ex-Raiders have had longer tenures with other teams (Eric Allen with the Eagles, for instance). But owner Mark Davis knows how throw a party. Even those who joined the team for a cup o’ coffee turn out. The alumni are being feted throughout the weekend, including a welcome party Friday night at An Undisclosed Location. Maybe we will see you there.

Cool Hang Alert

