Bad Bunny’s Las Vegas Strip premiere was sparsely attended

Years before packing T-Mobile Arena (twice) and Allegiant Stadium (twice again) and performing the Super Bowl halftime show (this Sunday) Bad Bunny headlined Tommy Wind Theater on the Strip.

If you don’t recall that show, you’re not alone.

The then-unknown, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist drew about 100 fans that night, pre-international fame, May 19, 2017.

“He was nothing at that time,” the theater’s namesake, legal name of Tommy Riccardo Jr. said in a phone chat Friday. “We lost money on the show. A promoter booked him there and said it was going to be great. It tanked.”

The international phenomenon born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio had no such box-office concerns in subsequent Vegas dates.

Less than a year after the ill-fated Wind show, Bad Bunny drew thousands to Drai’s Nighclub in April 2018 during Billboard Latin Music Week. His “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” was nominated for a Latin Grammy six months after the Wind Theater booking.

Bad Bunny also played opening weekend of Kaos Nightclub at the Palms in April 2019. He sold out MGM Grand Garden Arena on “El Último Tour del Mundo” on March 5, 2022, filled Allegiant Stadium Sept. 23-24 on the “World’s Hottest Tour,” and packed T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 23-24 on his “Most Wanted Tour.”

Meantime, the theater where Bad Bunny played in almost complete obscurity was demolished three years ago. In its place is BLVD, the three-level retail complex from New York development company Gindi Capital.

Wind, a headlining magician, operated the venue from 2013 until its lease expired in 2017. The entertainer ran the venue alongside his father, Timmy Riccardo Sr.; mother, Arlene; and wife/stage assistant, Stacy.

In late 2019, Dean Coleman’s SPR & Promotions, which produces the “MJ The Evolution” tribute show, took over the latent theater, renaming it Mosaic on the Strip. The room seated about 500 for production shows, which included “Aussie Heat,” “Lady Like” “Queens of Rock” and the Jackson show.

The venue was among the first on the Strip to offer live entertainment in the pandemic reopening, but shut down abruptly in June 2022 and the shows were shooed out.

The place has a long, checkered history. Prior to Wind’s involvement, the venue operated for more than four decades as the nightspots Metz, Utopia, Krave Nightclub, Empire Ballroom and Boulevard Theater.

The Riccardo family is still seeking a space on the Strip to stage live entertainment. Wind is also a professional drummer and percussionist, but “semi-retired,” running a small exotic-car rental business and construction outfit.

“Right now, I’m not doing much, just looking for a venue,” Wind said. “I don’t know when that’s going to come along. But we want to see what we can put together. It would be nice to be back on the show-business side of Las Vegas.”

