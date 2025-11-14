Bad Bunny snares 5 Latin Grammys in show at MGM Grand

The next Super Bowl halfttime headliner scored huge Thursday night on the Strip.

Bad Bunny was the predomiant figure at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden. The Puerto Rican superstar won the top prize, Album of the Year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” His five-trophy haul also included Best Urban Music Album, Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance for “DTMF” and Best Reggaeton Performance: “Voy a llevarte pa PR.”

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny said from the stage, “I want to dedicate this award to all the children and young people of Latin America, especially those of Puerto Rico. Never stop dreaming, never stop being yourselves, no matter where you come from. Never forget where you come from, but never forget where you are going.

“There are many ways to show patriotism and defend our land: We choose music.”

Bad Bunny is set to headline Super Bowl LX in February at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, a booking that has drawn widespread criticism from conservatives and President Donald Trump.

In other major awards, Karol G and Édgar Barrera won Song of the Year for “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” Alejandro Sanz took home record of the year for “¿Y Ahora Qué?”

