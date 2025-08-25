Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter to host parade for Summerlin Little League team

Nick Carter is set to host the celebration for Little League World Series runner-up Summerlin South on Wednesday.

After an overnight respite, the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter is confirmed to host the parade honoring the Summerlin South Little League team at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Summerlin South was defeated 7-0 by Chinese Taipei on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Summerlin South was 15-2 for the season.

Carter mentioned his hosting gig Sunday afternoon, after performing selections from his “Love Life Tragedy” album for about 300 fans at Brooklyn Bowl. This was a private, invite-only event.

Carter took the stage just hours before BSB closed their initial run in their boffo “Into The Millennium” show at Sphere.

Carter later said he was exhausted from that performance and needed time to recharge, and wouldn’t make the parade. But Monday morning the 45-year-old boy-band icon said, “I felt reinvigorated this morning, and I am going to do the parade.”

Carter added a statement, “It’s a huge honor to host this parade to celebrate the Summerlin South all-stars and their incredible run at the Little League World Series. These players make our community proud, and I’m happy to be part of recognizing everything they’ve accomplished.”

The headliner is not planning to sing, just emcee.

Carter coaches his 9-year-old son, Odin’s, baseball team in the Sin City Thunder youth league. Carter is also an A’s fan and threw out the first pitch at Las Vegas Ballpark on Aug. 14 prior to the Aviators-Tacoma Rainiers game.

Carter has lived in Las Vegas since 2016.

“All I can say is, I’ve never felt more welcome in a community than Las Vegas,” Carter said. “The city really loves entertainment, and really loves sports. I’m a sports fanatic, I grew up watching baseball and love the Athletics, and now they’re coming here. It all just seems like a weird dream of some sort. I love it.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.