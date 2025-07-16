Backstreet Boys make a Voltaire victory lap, post-Sphere

The full BSB roster showed up at Voltaire at The Venetian at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. There was mayhem, and also grooving.

To borrow from a lyric, “Ev’ry body! Crash the party!”

This was the scene on Saturday night. Just when I wondered where and when the Backstreet Boys would show up at their post-Sphere party at Voltaire at The Venetian, AJ McLean showed up on my left. You know what he was doing? Grooving.

McLean took to a platform with club dancer Kristina “Koby” Hakobyan. A great, impromptu routine. These two could actually arrange a job swap.

The full BSB roster showed up at The Venetian nightspot at 12:45, Nick Carter leading the way as the DJ played Montel Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.” Kevin Richardson toasted the packed house, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell held forth for about 15 minutes along the stage’s runway.

The guys then took to a VIP area, where hotel President and CEO Patrick Nichols, Voltaire founder Michael Gruber and Live Nation Las Vegas overlord Kurt Melien were stationed.

In short, it was a real VegasVille scene. The BSB members hung until about 2:30 p.m. (I hustled off at 1:30 p.m., closing a doubleheader that started with Kelly Clarkson at the Colosseum).

The event is great marketing for Voltaire, of course, along with The Venetian/Palazzo. But fans need to know this is not a formal meet-and-greet. The Backstreet enclave was something of a zoo. Give the famed boy band credit. They can still light up a room, whether spherical or theatrical.

