The scene at Voltaire at The Venetian as the Backstreet Boys make an appearance after their "Into The Millennium" residency at Sphere on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
The scene at Voltaire at The Venetian as the Backstreet Boys make an appearance after their "Into The Millennium" residency at Sphere on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
The scene at Voltaire at The Venetian as the Backstreet Boys make an appearance after their "Into The Millennium" residency at Sphere on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
The scene at Voltaire at The Venetian as the Backstreet Boys make an appearance after their "Into The Millennium" residency at Sphere on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
The scene at Voltaire at The Venetian as the Backstreet Boys make an appearance after their "Into The Millennium" residency at Sphere on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
The scene at Voltaire at The Venetian as the Backstreet Boys make an appearance after their "Into The Millennium" residency at Sphere on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Backstreet Boys make a Voltaire victory lap, post-Sphere

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2025 - 8:56 am
 
Updated July 16, 2025 - 9:12 am

To borrow from a lyric, “Ev’ry body! Crash the party!”

This was the scene on Saturday night. Just when I wondered where and when the Backstreet Boys would show up at their post-Sphere party at Voltaire at The Venetian, AJ McLean showed up on my left. You know what he was doing? Grooving.

McLean took to a platform with club dancer Kristina “Koby” Hakobyan. A great, impromptu routine. These two could actually arrange a job swap.

The full BSB roster showed up at The Venetian nightspot at 12:45, Nick Carter leading the way as the DJ played Montel Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.” Kevin Richardson toasted the packed house, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell held forth for about 15 minutes along the stage’s runway.

The guys then took to a VIP area, where hotel President and CEO Patrick Nichols, Voltaire founder Michael Gruber and Live Nation Las Vegas overlord Kurt Melien were stationed.

In short, it was a real VegasVille scene. The BSB members hung until about 2:30 p.m. (I hustled off at 1:30 p.m., closing a doubleheader that started with Kelly Clarkson at the Colosseum).

The event is great marketing for Voltaire, of course, along with The Venetian/Palazzo. But fans need to know this is not a formal meet-and-greet. The Backstreet enclave was something of a zoo. Give the famed boy band credit. They can still light up a room, whether spherical or theatrical.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

