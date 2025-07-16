Backstreet Boys launch Sphere show with spaceship scene — VIDEO

The Backstreet Boys’ “Into The Millennium” Sphere show opens with a classic, sci-fi countdown. Then the fun starts. See why 3 million people have watched our video.

The spaceship took off, and so did the video of the Backstreet Boys’ opening scene of their opening show Saturday night.

Within five days of posting, an Instagram post on @JohnnyKats1 and @neon.lasvegas has amassed nearly 3 million views, about 108,ooo likes and more than 80,00 shares.

The show opens with a classic, sci-fi countdown, leading to a rocket blasting through an opening in Sphere, turning into a spaceship branded “Millennium” racing through the galaxy. The craft then brakes, hovering over the crowd and sends five white light beams down to the stage.

This is how AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell are introduced to the crowd.

Baz Halpin of Silent House, whose company is collaborating with Sphere Studios on the show, said he is especially fond of the opening. So are we.

