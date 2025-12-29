Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson, off-Strip venues top Kats! Awards

The annual Kats! Awards, a celebration of the year past, are back. This is a catch-all column (who said hoarding?) of our favorite stars, shows, moments and even vehicles of 2025.

These awards are at once nonbinding and nonexistent. There is no physical plaque or trophy, or Bootlegger Bistro gift card, awarded. As Freddy Glusman would say, take off your hat and enjoy:

Residency of they Year: Backstreet Boys at Sphere. The opening is a blast (off), with a rocket ship turning into a spaceship and dropping the guys on an oval stage that seems a galaxy away. Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough have exceeded their own expectations and those of Sphere Chairman and CEO James Dolan. The band, and the fans, are primed for an extension.

Comic of the Year: Brad Garrett, ramping his schedule at MGM Grand in ‘26 and leveling his support of Jimmy Kimmel while relentlessly believing in Las Vegas.

Touring Show of the Year: Kendrick Lamar with Sza, and guest star Doja Cat, put on a compelling performance in the “Grand National Tour” stop at Allegiant Stadium in May.

Electronic Music Show of the Year: Anyma’s “The End of Genesys,” at Sphere. The otherworldly image of Eva smashing the Bulbous Wonder’s glass exterior with her right fist, sets the tone. The multimedia storytelling, powered by electronic music and starring an android on a journey of self-awareness, blew my mind.

Costume of the Year: Janet Jackson’s rhinestone-studded, blue-checked suit stood out in a night of standout costumes in her show at Resorts World Theater.

Vehicle of the Year: “Symphonic Rock Show” and Yellow Brick Road founder Brody Dolyniuk’s tangerine, ‘67 Nova (car awarded posthumously). Dolyniuk totaled his cherry Chevy in November, smashing the hood under a tractor-trailer while giving the car a spin outside of Las Vegas. He had rebuilt the vintage vehicle over five years, and was lucky he walked away from the wreckage. Check his Facebook for the work he put into that classic, star-crossed car.

Remodeling Hype Award ‘26: Myron’s is being made over, with Smith Center President Myron Martin tapping Grammy Award-winner Andy Walmsley for a major revamp due in January. This is want over need and we’ve seen a rendering, and Walmsley nailed it.

Off-Strip Venue of the Year: Majestic Repertory Theatre on Main Street in the Arts District is percolating — percolating, I tell you! — with edgy, imaginative productions. Up next is “Showgirls: An Unauthorized Musical Parody,” opening Jan. 15 and celebrating the original film’s 30th anniversary. Direction, book and lyrics by Majestic Rep founder Troy Heard (“Scream’d”), music by James Edwards (“Second City,” “Potted Potter”) and choreography by Sarah Lowe (“Jersey Boys,” multiple Spiegelworld productions). Support this place.

Golden Pipe-Wrench Award for Best Leaks: Zac Brown, for his rolling announcement of his band’s residency at Sphere. Brown spilled to YouTube personality Kai Cenat at the American Music Awards in May, “We’re doing a residency at the Sphere. End of the year.” The fact that Cenat didn’t recognize Brown was beside the point. Brown teased it right.

Vegas Icon of the Year: The Showgirl. She returned in full-feathered flourish for Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl”release. Pete Menefee designed the Bluebell Disco costume from “Jubilee!” that Swift procured for her multiple album cover shoots. Menefee and Bob Mackie designed the famous “Jubilee!” pieces. As Menefee said in November, clarifying who designed what, show creator Donn Arden brought in Mackie to work on the finale. Menefee was hired to design costumes for the first three numbers (“Show Business,” “Titanic,” and “Samson & Delilah”). The designer took issue with Swift’s handing of the Bluebell Disco costume for the shoots, “Unfortunately, all of the women who ever wore it have written to me saying, ‘Tell her to get her bangs out of the way!’ They’re all upset about the way she’s wearing stuff.”

Triumvirate of the Year (Music Division): The Power of 3 — guitar star and vocalist Orianthi, drumming powerhouse Cindy Blackman Santana and bass great Rhonda Smith — has rocked halftime at Raiders games, the drizzly opening night at F1, and has a vinyl-only album due this year. Drop the needle on that one.

Triumvirate of the Year (Magic Division): Piff the Magic Dragon, Showgirl Jade and any of the cloned Mr. Piffles are peerless at the Flamingo.

Duo of the Year: We’ve had Martin & Lewis, and Siegfried & Roy. Penn & Teller are the team, today and for all time, in Las Vegas.

“Sweet Caroline” Award for Best Stadium Anthem: The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” used for inspiration by University of Michigan’s football team and the Buffalo Bills. The lyrics or story behind the song are irrelevant in these instances.

Golden Bagel (With Cream Cheese) Award: Joey Chestnut downed 15 bagels to win the third annual Siegel’s Bagelmania World Eating Championship in February. At the risk of hyperbole, we anticipate this event, presented in the deli’s parking lot, will one day be staged at Sphere.

VegasVille Tent Post Award: Robin Thicke headlined this past year at Delilah at the Wynn and (on NYE) Fremont Street Experience. He needs to construct a list of differences in these venues (one offers buskers, the other branzino …)

Slap-Recovery Award: Banned from the Oscars, Will Smith was terrific in his return to the stage at House of Blues.

Understated Ode to Vegas Award: Blake Shelton wore six-inch-long, silver-glitter strips on his western shirt to “Go Vegas” in his Colosseum residency. “For me, this is a lot.”

Arena Announcer of the Year: Mark Nash delivers some serious Vegas panache to WWE’s “SmackDown.”

Louis Prima Award for Best Lounge Scene: Nicholas Cole and Jerry Tiffe at the ever-authentic Italian American Social Club.

Gallagher Exploding Watermelon Award: Scott Thompson, AKA Carrot Top, celebrated his 20th anniversary at Luxor in November. As funny as ever. The celebration makes you want to take a mallet to … something.

Prop of the Year: Carrot Top’s NFL helmet outfitted with a Kleenex box, for weepy teams and fans. This prop rotates among all Super Bowl losers (the 49ers and Chiefs the past two season), and has also featured the Raiders.

Crimson and Clover Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival Award: Tommy James succumbed to exhaustion and cut short his show at Golden Nugget Showroom last March. He’s back at the venue this March.

Pitbull Don’t Stop The Party Award for Best Employee Celebration: Mr. Worldwide was the star as Wynn held a 20th-anniversary party at Allegiant Stadium for its Day One employees. About 1,500 members of that family were given a $10,000 stock grant in the company. The dance floor/end zone was overcome with groovers.

24K Award Milestone Award: Bruno Mars notched his 100th performance at Dolby Live in August.

Gold Record for Random Plug: Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers referenced Clint Holmes’ 1973 top-5 hit “Playground In My Mind” in an interview with Rolling Stone. The bass virtuoso said, “When I was a kid, the first music I heard was on the radio, pop music, was, ‘My name is Michael, I got a nickel.’ I said, ‘Hey! My name is Michael!” Flea’s birth name is Michael Peter Balzary.

Light Saber Trophy for Best Pop-Culture Spoof: Producer David Foster’s “The Empire Strips Back” opened on May the 4th (be with you) at the Rio’s former Chippendales theater. The send-up featuring a dancing Han Solo, C-3pO and R2-D2, and a troupe of saucy “Stormies,” is a success story at the rejuvenated resort. The next obvious step is to stunt-cast Rio President Patrick Miller for a night as savior Luke Skywalker.

No-Admission Spectacle Award: Tough category, but Feed The Block on Fremont East is a blast. The recurring, no-cover, EDM show is staged atop iconic Forest House Art Car and has drawn more than 10,000 celebrants to the neighborhood. DJs Gryffin and Diplo have headlined this partnership between Wynn Entertainment, headed up by Ryan Jones; and Corner Bar Management founder Ryan Doherty.

Christopher Cross-Kenny Loggins Award for Yacht Rock Acumen: Jerry Lopez’s Windjammers and Kevin Sucher’s Docksiders expertly navigate the smooth, soft-rock experience.

Boogie Wonderland Award for Tribute Act of the Year: Tyriq Johnson’s Serpentine Fire tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire. Mom’s favorite. Case closed.

Wad O’ C-Notes Award: Hogs & Heifers owner Michelle Dell and COO Michelle Sandler allow cash only at their saloon, a topic bridged during Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel’s “On The Corner of Main Street” podcast). The cash-only requirement is a tradition H&H owns. This is the policy at the pop-up Sand Dollar Outpost opening in January at the Plaza, and will be in place at the permanent H&H location across Main Street in about six months. “We like the tactile feel of real money,” Dell says.

Hangin’ C-Notes Award: Michael Stark’s Wall of 100s, all different variations of painted $100 bills, are exhibited at more than 20 Las Vegas locations. Most are Arts District businesses.

Intentionally Planted Rumor Award: Danny Koker of “Counting Cars” and formerly Count’s Vamp’d Bar and Grille and I are recording an album. This started with a selfie we took Dec. 6 at the Boulder City Toys For Tots Christmas parade. The shot is album-cover quality.

Most Inspired Use of Toy Blocks: Lego created 10 life-size, drive-able Formula 1 cars made of nearly 400,000 bricks each. They were used for promotional events, including at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, but could only go about 12 mph.

It’s A Twister Award: Crazy Horse 3 gentlemen’s club launched an interactive VIP room with PlayStation and Wii video-game consoles, karaoke, Bluetooth speakers for customized playlists and Twister games. Minimum $500, conditional on availability.

Solo Cup Award for Best Shirtless Model: Red Cup Geoff stays true to the character, in all personal appearances. Keep an eye out for, and an eye on, this civic ambassador.

Wager of the Year: I took Ed Roland of Collective Soul for a dinner after we bet on the Falcons-Raiders game to start an interview previewing the band’s shows in January. Roland bet the Falcons minus-6 1/2 (he’s a lifelong Falcons fan); the Raiders lost 15-9, covering the number. Ed and I later downed a couple burgers at Black Tap at The Venetian, where Collective Soul returns Feb. 4-6.

Saul Goodman Award for Most Aggressive Legal Maneuver: Sphere Entertainment issued a cease-and-desist letter to Beyoncé, demanding she stop playing a video in her concert that showed her picking up and playing with Sphere. The offensive scene was played is during a video cutaway showing Beyoncé walking over the Strip, a scene reminiscent of the 1958 horror movie, “Attack of the 50-Foot Woman.” The superstar headliner then swapped Sphere for Allegiant Stadium, where she headlined to rowdy response twice in July.

Least-Surprising Return from Retirement: David Lee Roth, having “thrown in the shoes” in October 2021, played BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau in September. His solo tour was remarkable, pants-wise.

Best Live Recording (Theater Division): “Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band: The Residency,” from Red Rocker’s Dolby Live residency. The best version of Van Hagar, spiced with Hagar’s solo classics and some vinyl-era Montrose.

Best Live Recording (Club Division): “Nicole Zuraitis & Friends: Live at Vic’s Las Vegas” is nominated for two Grammy Awards, Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance. The album was recorded June 8, 9 and 10 at the Lowden family’s supper club in Symphony Park.

Flip of the Year (Non-Cirque Division): Benson Boone went tea-over-teakettle in his appearance at the American Music Awards in May, and again multiple times at his tour stop at Allegiant Stadium in September.

Dance Icon Award: Never take for granted the decades-spanning success of “Fantasy” at Luxor producer and dance/choreography legend Anita Mann. She is still tweaking the show, 25 years after opening on the Strip.

Burlesque Revival Award: Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce (or as Kane calls it, “Forty Deuce 2.0”) celebrates its grand re-opening at Mandalay Bay on NYE. Franky and the All Nighters, led by Vegas native Franky Perez, are the club’s resident Las Vegas band. We have a dance team, two more dedicated house bands, and lot of cool in this hot spot.

Spongy Keepsake Award: Hold on to any apple that falls from the sky in “Wizard of Oz at Sphere.” They might be worth something on the eBays.

Awards Display Award: Tom Brady, Jim and Frann Gray and the Fontainebleau have a winner with the Hall of Excellence. Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings are fun; so are Michael Jordan’s first pair of Air Jordans.

Stuffed Rat Award: To Oscar Goodman’s Dinner Series at the Plaza. Hizzoner does not like rats (snitches), but does like rats (as props). These dinners are a portal into a Las Vegas that crested in the “Casino” era.

Touring Gig of the Year (Naked Division): Murray Sawchuck and his wife, Dani Elizabeth, were booked for a series on the nude-friendly, Charter Bliss Cruise on the Celebrity Reflection cruise line in June. The couple were clothed (despite evidence on Instagram to the contrary). The audience, in almost all cases, was not. And see the Sawchucks on Tuesday night in “Murray’s Misfits” at Orleans Arena.

X Brand Award: Matt and Angela Stabile and Tiffany Stasi of Stabile Productions hit it hard with “X Burlesque” at the Flamingo, “X Country” at Harrah’s, and “X Rocks” at Horseshoe, which alternates with the powerful Sin City Stones tribute.

‘Law & Order’ Drama Award for Most Stunning Revelation: Longtime Vegas lounge icon Nelson Sardelli is the biological father and the late Jayne Mansfield the biological mother of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” co-star Mariska Hargitay. The world learned of this long-kept secret as Hargitay released the documentary as made that relationship known in her remarkable documentary “My Mom Jayne” in June.

International Elvis Legacy Award: Westgate had a hit with “1969 Live Concert: The King Returns” on July 31. Seizing the momentum, the hotel is is bringing three Elvis retro concerts to International Theater in ‘26, beginning with “1973 Live! Aloha From Westgate” on Jan. 14. Frankie Moreno’s free NYE shows at Westgate Cabaret lead to his “Viva Las Vegas” production with his wife, dance pro Lacey Schwimmer, on Feb. 26 at the International. Look for more from Moreno at the hotel next year. And, the Westgate Cabaret thumps with “The King Comes Home” Elvis revival, long-running Soul of Motown and star magician Jen Kramer.

Bucket List Show of the Year: This year, and any year, Wayne Newton at Flamingo is a lesson in showmanship that hardly exists anymore. The scene of him singing “For Once In My Life” on video is worth the ticket, and the trip through time.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.