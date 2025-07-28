Backstreet Boys’ fan outreach: Marathon lunches, shrunken heads

Howie Dorough took over Hofbrauhaus and three BSB members were honored at The Golden Tiki over the weekend.

We had one Backstreet Boy spending four hours at Hofbrauhaus, and three BSBs debuting five tiny heads at The Golden Tiki this weekend.

The math might not add up, but no matter. The Sphere headliners are finding their fans at off-Strip events as “Into The Millennium” continues its orbit at the Bulbous Wonder.

On Saturdays, Howie Dorough is hosting “Howie Eatz” at Hofbrauhaus. We see not only how Howie eats — he orders in German — but how he visits with fans. Which is, extensively. Dorough hangs from noon until he’s visited every table in the pub’s back beer garden.

The fan packages run Saturdays through Aug. 23, with fans paying $400 a shot to chat and nosh with Howie D, as they call him. The Howie Eatz VIP packages run $400 per person, and a loose count of about 100 fans in the room Saturday (there is even an installment-plan payment option; go to howied.net/news/eat-with-howie-d-in-las-vegas for intel).

Dorough spends more time at the fan event than he does on stage at Sphere. As he samples Bavarian delights during his many stops, his Saturdays are totally devoured.

“I know that every Saturday’s gonna really be a long day, from 11 o’clock to do this, and then I normally go to church after here to be thankful for everything I’m blessed with,” Dorough said during a break in the action. “Then I go to do the show, and then I do the meet and greet, and then we have the after party. My Saturdays start off at 11 and don’t finish until 3 o’clock in the morning.”

The Sphere after party is the contracted appearance at Voltaire, also on Saturdays.

“Mentally, just thinking about doing this at 51 years old — is that the same energy that I had when I was 20 years old?” Dorough laughs. “But I honestly, every time I get here, the fans have the have the energy. They reinvigorate us.”

Dorough was asked it the band’s success has led to any internal discussions of an extension.

“We haven’t even talked about that. But we would love to. I mean, this is the best gig in the world,’ Dorough said. “I really think every artist is going to wanna put this on their bucket list to do one day,” Dorough said. “I’m pinching myself on stage when I’m up there. It’s a true, out-of-body experience for me.”

Shrunken heads on a Sunday

On the topic of out-of-body experiences, the band was honored with a shrunken-head ceremony Sunday afternoon at The Golden Tiki. Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell repped the band in ceremony.

Since opening a decade ago the business has distributed at least 260 such shrunken heads. Wyoming artist Terry Barr creates the distinctive, and some recipients (hello) would say disquieting, figures. Vince Neil, Sammy Hagar, Pauly Shore, guitar great DJ Ashba, UFC legend Randy Couture, Rod Stewart, Frank Marino, the late metal legend Vinnie Paul, Siegfried & Roy, Carrot Top and famed ghost pursuer Zak Bagans are among the honorees.

The Backstreet Boys on hand seemed bemused by the effort.

“In the entertainment business, you worry about your head getting too big,” Littrell said. “Now, I never have to worry about it.”

Littrell has had his mind (the one in his real head) blown by Sphere success.

“It’s over the moon — or over the Sphere,” he said just after the ceremony. “It’s state-of-the-art. Who wouldn’t want to play it?”

The celebs have turned out. John Mayer of Dead & Company, who was instrumental in the band’s lavish video presentation; and two-time Strip resident headliner Usher were in the venue on Saturday.

Backstreet (and jersey) Boy

Carter wore what looked to be an authentic, game-ready Athletics’ jersey, home whites, to the tiki event. His name and No. 8 on the back. Longtime MLB fans know the late, great Exposeand Mets great Carter — Gary — wore that number.

Tease this …

Red Rocker returning to Dolby Live, details to be imparted …

Cool Hang Alert

The great vocal impressionist and Las Vegas icon Bob Anderson returns to Italian American Club Showroom at 6 p.m. (dinner), 8 p.m. (show) Saturday. Anderson takes on the classic stylings of Tom Jones, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. He spins a great yarn, too.

Added IAC bonus as room host Mike Del Gatto croons Sinatra tunes on host Wednesday and Thursday nights at the IAC lounge, where Nicholas Cole is the steady headliner, joined by Jerry Tiffe. This place is classic at every turn. Go to iacvegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.