Backstreet Boys extend Sphere residency into 2026

Backstreet Boys have added a lucky seven shows at their sellout “Into The Millennium” show at Sphere.

Backstreet Boys have buoyed business in a lackluster summer for ticket-buying, and extended their “Into The Millennium” residency at Sphere into New Year’s Eve weekend. They now are adding seven dates covering Valentine’s Day.

The announced performances are Feb. 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, and 15. These dates are tacked on to their announced shows this Friday through Sunday, and Dec 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, and Jan. 2-3.

According to the announcement made Wednesday morning, fans who previously registered for the artist presale for the December-January dates will receive first access to tickets for the newly announced February shows beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday Pacific time. The general on sale begins 11 a.m. Friday at backstreetboys.com.

In a joint statement, the band said, “We are overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support over these past few weeks. To our fans who have been with us for the past 30 years — and to all the new fans who’ve recently joined us — thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You asked for more, and we can’t wait to deliver with more Sphere shows in 2026. Get those white outfits ready—this is going to be larger than life.”

By the end of their 21 previously announced sold-out shows between July and August, the Backstreet Boys will have performed for nearly 350,000 fans. The pre-show, free Backstreet Terminal fan experience at The Venetian is also offered during the residency.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.