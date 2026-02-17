Backstreet Boys extend hit residency at Sphere

The hot-selling, indefatigable boy band has added summer dates at Sphere, where they have sold out 35 performances.

Backstreet Boys are spending a half-dozen nights at Sphere this summer.

The hot-selling, indefatigable boy band has tacked on July 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25. General on-sale ticket sales start 9 a.m. Pacific time Feb. 27 at backstreetboys.com (presale information at ticketmaster.com/backstreetboys).

The band closed its current run this past weekend, having headlined 35 shows overall. More than 575,000 ticket-holders have seen the show, easily identifiable in their white outfits, inspired by the top-selling 1999 album “Millennium.”

Reportedly, the group earns $4 million per show, and its shows have helped boost a lackluster 2025 for tourism business in Las Vegas.

In a chat at the opening of the Fontainebleau’s Oasis Ice Rink, Nick Carter left open the option to extend: “Obviously I love being here. This is a great show. People are still learning about it. There are people who haven’t seen it. I think it’d be great.”

