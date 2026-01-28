Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys smiles during a parade in honor of Summerlin South at Downto ...
Backstreet Boys’ Carter to host birthday skating event in Vegas

January 28, 2026 - 9:35 am
 
Updated January 28, 2026 - 11:21 am

Nick Carter is turning back the calendar to celebrate his birthday next week.

The Backstreet Boys co-founder is hosting an ’80s-themed “Still Rockin’, Still Rollin’” skate party at Crystal Palace Skating rink at 3901 N. Rancho Drive beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 6. The Skate With Us package is $332, the Still Rolling VIP (with a meet-and-greet) is $442.

Carter’s 46th birthday is actually Wednesday (or, today if you are reading this Wednesday).

The band is back at Sphere on Feb. 5, kicking off a seven-show run ending Feb. 15. Carter is a Las Vegas resident.

The premium Inner Circle VIP package ($662), with an early meet with Carter, VIP skate session, and the opportunity to bring a personal item for Carter to sign, sold out quickly after the event was announced. Info at NickCarter.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

