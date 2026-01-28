Backstreet Boys’ Carter to host birthday skating event in Vegas

Nick Carter is hosting his 46th birthday at Las Vegas amusement center Crystal Palace Skating.

Nick Carter is turning back the calendar to celebrate his birthday next week.

The Backstreet Boys co-founder is hosting an ’80s-themed “Still Rockin’, Still Rollin’” skate party at Crystal Palace Skating rink at 3901 N. Rancho Drive beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 6. The Skate With Us package is $332, the Still Rolling VIP (with a meet-and-greet) is $442.

Carter’s 46th birthday is actually Wednesday (or, today if you are reading this Wednesday).

The band is back at Sphere on Feb. 5, kicking off a seven-show run ending Feb. 15. Carter is a Las Vegas resident.

The premium Inner Circle VIP package ($662), with an early meet with Carter, VIP skate session, and the opportunity to bring a personal item for Carter to sign, sold out quickly after the event was announced. Info at NickCarter.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.