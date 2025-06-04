Backstreet Boys announce post-Sphere Strip nightclub party

Backstreet Boys are tacking a cool hang onto their residency at Sphere. The indefatigable boy band is hosting its official “Millennium 2.0” after party at Voltaire at The Venetian.

The indefatigable boy band is hosting its official “Millennium 2.0” after party at Voltaire at The Venetian. This shindig follows BSB’s residency performances, which open July 11 and run 18 dates. Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell are announced to be in the venue “on select nights.”

From a release announcing the party, “After each Saturday show, select members of the Backstreet Boys will attend the official after party, allowing fans another opportunity to see The Boys in a more intimate setting, exclusively at Voltaire.”

The event starts at 11 p.m., ticketed separately at backstreetboys.com/events. Tickets and table packages on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday Pacific time.

Voltaire has this week announced Ashlee Simpson Ross as its Labor Day Weekend headliner. “Family Guy” creator and able crooner Seth MacFarlane plays the nightspot July 3-5.

