Area 51 movie to follow Las Vegas newsman, alien theories

George Knapp’s reporting career has been out of this world. And now, so is his film career.

A respected and celebrated Las Vegas newsman dating to the 1980s, Knapp is to be portrayed in a feature film involving Area 51. An institution at KLAS Channel 8, Knapp was the first journalist to delve into the highly classified U.S. Air Force facility inside the Nevada Test Site (now the Nevada National Security Site). His chronicling of purported alien activity at the site has sparked international interest.

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow is among those taking notice. Trevorrow, who relaunched the blockbuster “Jurassic World” franchise, is signed to direct and produce an Area 51 conspiracy thriller. Trevorrow is founder of Metronome Film Co., partnering in this film with Paramount Pictures and Maximum Effort, headed up by Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau.

The trade publication Dateline, citing sources, was the first to report the project.

The untitled conspiracy thriller is to be set in the late 1980s, when Knapp brought to prominence the claims of UFO conspiracy theorist Bob Lazar. The project reportedly follows the Las Vegas news journalist as he develops his own theories about alien activity centered in our region.

Thomas and William Wheeler (“The Cape” and “Queen of Katwe,” respectively) wrote the script, and are set to executive produce along with Metronome’s Annys Hamilton.

Trevorrow took on the “Jurassic World” franchise after 2012’s “Safety Not Guaranteed.” The “Jurassic World” relaunch was one of the biggest-selling movies ever, raking in $1.67 billion at the box office internationally.

And, as far as who would portray Knapp in the movie, Reynolds is available. As they say, more to be unearthed.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.