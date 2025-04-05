An actor’s Las Vegas Strip conflict: Gambling or gaming?

“The Studio” provided a lesson about “The Casino” for Ike Barinholtz.

Barinholtz plays Sal Saperstein in the Apple TV+ series created by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg. Rogan plays the oft-over-matched head of Continental Films. Scenes were shot last summer at The Venetian and Grand Canal Shoppes. The Vegas-involved episode has yet to air.

Barinholtz appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week, relating his experience shooting for two weeks on the Strip.

“We’re shooting in Vegas, which is amazing by the way, shooting in an actual casino is incredible,” Barinholtz said. “I would act, you know — this is me acting (sighs and growls) — and then, ‘Cut!’ And I’d walk six feet, and there’s a blackjack table is right there, so I can game!”

“There’s action going on around you!” Kimmel said.

“As I’m acting, I’m pulling out my player’s card to get rated,” Barinholtz said. “I sit down, I lose 80 bucks and go back to acting.”

Kimmel grew up in Las Vegas, and seized on the term “game.”

“I can always tell which guys have a problem when they call it ‘gaming,’ instead of ‘gambling.’” Kimmel said. “You drop the ‘B’ to make it shorter, so you can get into it more.”

The first time I heard “gaming” as a term for “gambling” was when I moved to Las Vegas in 1996. I thought, “Oh, like a board game, Scrabble or Sorry.” Execs have since explained that “gaming” is the industry, “gambling” the activity. And, that “gaming” is the legal reference to “gambling.” Also, that “gaming” polls better — it’s a less offensive-sounding term than “gambling.” Similar to referring to a gentlemen’s club over a strip club.

Barinholtz said he played blackjack and roulette. “But not craps, too crazy for me, much for me!” he said. “I felt like Joey Bishop, on the set of the old ‘Ocean’s 11.’” Maybe Barinholtz was feeling some Rat Pack vibes. Scenes for that 1960 classic were shot at the Sands, where The Venetian stands today.

May we recommend …

The artist who is both a British icon and billion-streamed artist, Beabadoobee, on April 16 at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.

The woman born Beatrice Laus in the Philippines, raised in London, has a massive Gen-Z fan following. She’s prolific, with three albums and five wide-ranging EPs at age 24.

Beabadoobee has played Coachella and Bonaroo, and she closed ‘24 by being named being named to the TIME 100 Next List, an extension of the Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world. We’ll see if “This is How Tomorrow Moves,” which is the title of her latest studio album. Rick Rubin produced, yet another sign of artistic legitimacy.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.