The superstar was not at the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend. She’s busy working out to return to the stage in Vegas.

Celine Dion was rumored to appear at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in the Swiss city of Basel this week.

In reality, Dion never had plans to appear at the event.

According to sources with direct knowledge of Dion’s day-to-day activities, the former Colosseum at Caesars Palace resident headliner has been in Las Vegas all week and weekend. She’s been tending to routine daily tasks, working out five days a week and singing with plans to eventually return to the stage.

A source close to the entertainer said, “There is no doubt she’ll be back. She’s in great, great condition.”

Resorts World Theatre, where Dion had been signed to premiere in November 2021, is scheduled for extensive renovation from June through September. No shows will be staged at the venue in that time frame. There has been scant clarity on Dion’s status in that venue since she was forced from the stage after announcing her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.

Dion remained at her Lake Las Vegas home during the Eurovision event, despite widespread reporting that organizers were awaiting her last-minute arrival. Those officials did nothing to dispel hopes that Dion would show up, which fannedworldwide interest in the event.

On Monday, organizers showed a video clip of Dion expressing her affection for the event and host country. Her legions of fans were excited to see her check in. Their hopes were further bolstered when the BBC reported Dion’s private plane had been spotted on the tarmac in Basel.

This would be real news, if Dion owned a private plane, which she doesn’t. But we understand she owns a golf cart, which she uses to navigate the links at Lake Las Vegas.

Another report from France 2 announced Dion’s presence at the event, as did Swiss TV. These reports were ahead of the contest’s Grand Finale, which was held Saturday night Central European Summer Time (which is nine hours ahead of Pacific time).

Di0n appeared remotely to celebrate the event in Switzerland, the country for whom she won the contest 37 years ago. Though she was a French-Canadian artist, Dion represented Switzerland because Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR) selected her to represent the country in after she won their national final with “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi”.

Musical acts from 26 countries took part in the event at St. Jakob Arena on Saturday. Entertainers compete under their chosen country’s national flags, an event compared to the Olympics of pop music.

This month, the 57-year-old superstar was announced in the voice cast of Paul McCartney’s 3D animated film “High in the Clouds,” a inspired by McCartney’s children’s book. Ringo Starr, Jimmy Fallon, and Hannah Waddingham have also been signed for the project.

