Amid personal tragedy, ‘The Queen of Versailles’ to close in New York

Jackie Siegel says, “All of this is testing my strength,” as show about her life closes the week of her late daughter’s birthday.

Jackie Siegel hoped that “The Queen of Versailles” would bring details of the tragic death of her daughter, Victoria, to new light. The dangers of fetanyl abuse would be folded into the storyline. The warning signs could save lives.

But the musical is closing Jan. 4, announced Monday. The close of the curtain will be about two weeks after its premiere at St. James Theatre. The production will have run for less than two months.

The timing was especially difficult for Siegel, the “Queen” of the story. Tuesday would have been Victoria’s 29th birthday. She died on June 6, 2015 at age 18. Siegel spent most of the day visiting her daughter’s grave site, and that of her late husband, David Siegel, the resort pioneer who died in April at age 89.

Siegel shared her thoughts in a text message from her home on Seagull Island near Orlando, Fla.

“Victoria is my daughter who I lost to a fentanyl overdose several years ago,” Siegel wrote. “The same daughter who gave me a new purpose in life to champion the cause of the fentanyl epidemic in this country and find ways to help other parents to identify drug abuse early enough to prevent their suffering the same pain and tragedy that my family suffered.

“Unfortunately, my husband, David, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma several years ago. The last few years, I have stood by his bedside and nursed his illness. Today, I stood by his grave.”

Siegel also lost her sister, Jessica Mallery, to fentanyl poisoning three days after David Siegel’s death. Siegel wrote, “All of this is testing my strength as a woman coming to terms with her husband’s death, as well as the simultaneous death of her sister.”

Of “The Queen of Versailles,” Siegel said, “While the show has its moments, the real story here is that, despite my silly penchant for appreciating the finer things in life, I have made it my calling to care for and create broad-based awareness for families whose children are victims of the fentanyl epidemic.”

Siegel declined to talk of the closing of the musical.

“In regards to ‘The Queen of Versailles’ Broadway show, I have no comment as my focus, on this, my daughter’s birthday, is to heal my family.”

The much-anticipated musical was based the 2012 documentary of the same name, focusing on David and Jackie Siegel’s infamous Florida estate. Kristin Chenoweth has portrayed Jackie Siegel. F. Murray Abraham (Academy Award-winner for playing Antonio Salieri in “Amadeus”) has portrayed David Siegel, founder of Westgate Resorts and owner of Westgate Las Vegas for more than a decade.

Sales were reportedly sluggish for the musical retelling of the development of the fabled $100 million Versailles-inspired mansion near Orlando. The 90,000-square-foot mansion was to be the largest private residence in the country. Siegel said last month that work on the home could be finished by February or March.

The New York Times’ review of “The Queen of Versailles” was positive, stating Chenoweth was “winsome and funny” in her characterization of Siegel. The pub called the show “smart and sparkling.”

But that was a comparatively unique take, as negative reviews undercut a fairly positive opening where it grossed $1 million a week before sales sagged.

The hope is the six-week closing notice will allow the show to recoup some of its $22.5 million production costs, as reported by The Times. And Tony Awards voters will have more time to see the production before casting their votes.

