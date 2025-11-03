Kelly Clarkson is shown in her "Studio Sessions" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace o ...
Kelly Clarkson is shown in her "Studio Sessions" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, July 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
‘American Idol’ superstar coming back to Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2025 - 7:00 am
 
Updated November 3, 2025 - 7:25 am

Kelly Clarkson is rebuilding her homespun production at the Colosseum.

Clarkson’s “Studio Sessions” show has booked Aug. 7-8 and 14-15 at the Caesars Palace theater. Ticket info is at Ticketmaster.com. The original “American Idol” champ and daytime talk-show host is onstage this weekend and again Nov. 14-15. Her previously announced 2026 dates run July 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and Aug. 1.

She opened “Studio Sessions” in July. The production’s stage is decorated with Clarkson’s personal items, including lamps, wooden shelves and leather-upholstered chairs. Portraits of Clarkson’s heroes, Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton, were hung from temporary walls.

On Aug. 6, Clarkson called off that month’s shows just before the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. She had also shut down her July 4-5 opening weekend, citing vocal stress.

“Man. I’m so sorry if some of y’all had tickets to last weekend’s shows. I’m so sorry,” she said late in her July 12 opener. “We can’t help our bodies sometimes, and that happens. But thank you for showing up.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

