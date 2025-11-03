‘American Idol’ superstar coming back to Las Vegas Strip

Kelly Clarkson’s “Studio Sessions” show has booked for two weekends in August at the Colosseum.

Kelly Clarkson is rebuilding her homespun production at the Colosseum.

Clarkson’s “Studio Sessions” show has booked Aug. 7-8 and 14-15 at the Caesars Palace theater. Ticket info is at Ticketmaster.com. The original “American Idol” champ and daytime talk-show host is onstage this weekend and again Nov. 14-15. Her previously announced 2026 dates run July 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and Aug. 1.

She opened “Studio Sessions” in July. The production’s stage is decorated with Clarkson’s personal items, including lamps, wooden shelves and leather-upholstered chairs. Portraits of Clarkson’s heroes, Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton, were hung from temporary walls.

On Aug. 6, Clarkson called off that month’s shows just before the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. She had also shut down her July 4-5 opening weekend, citing vocal stress.

“Man. I’m so sorry if some of y’all had tickets to last weekend’s shows. I’m so sorry,” she said late in her July 12 opener. “We can’t help our bodies sometimes, and that happens. But thank you for showing up.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

What: Kelly Clarkson's "Studio Sessions."

Where: Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

When: New dates August 7, 8, 14, 15. Previous announced dates Nov. 7, 8, 14, 15; July 17, 18, 24, 25, 31; Aug. 1.

Tickets: General public onsale 10 a.m. Friday. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday Pacific-10 p.m. Thursday. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Fan club presale tickets will be available starting 10 a.m. Wednesday Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting 10 a.m. Thursday. All presales end 10 a.m Thursday. All times Pacific.

Information: Ticketmaster.com/KellyVegas.