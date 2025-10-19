After 25 years in Las Vegas, these guys get a street

Of the new Penn & Teller street sign, Penn Jillette said, “If Mel Tormé can have a street sign, so can we.”

The directions to the Rio are now, go to the magicians and head east.

Penn and Teller formally unveiled their sign leading into Rio on Thursday. The formal name is Penn & Teller Court. This is the street formerly known as W. Viking Road. The sign was put up, devoid of fanfare, a couple months ago.

P&T are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a duo this year, and 25th at the hotel next year. Saturday they were to headline YouTube Theater in Los Angeles for the first time, continuing a string of “firsts” this year, including a run at the Palladium in London and a one-off at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Penn & Teller were joined by Patrick Miller, President and CEO of Rio Las Vegas, and Rio Rita to unveil the newly renamed street. The celebration included a grand entrance on a branded double-decker bus, a custom cake from Freed’s Bakery, and a tribute to the duo’s enduring impact on Las Vegas entertainment.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones presented a proclamation commemorating the occasion. Also Rio Rita made a return. She was a ubiquitous figure in the Rio’s heyday. We need more Rio Rita in this world.

Rio President and CEO Patrick Miller is a Las Vegas native and has witnessed the Penn and Teller rise to prominence in Las Vegas. “It’s 50 years as a team, and next year a quarter-century here,” Miller said. “They are a big part of our future here. They totally get it.”

