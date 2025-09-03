Adele returns to the Strip — at Bruno Mars’ place at Bellagio

The VIP event at The Pinky Ring was the 50th birthday of LeBron James’ old friend Randy Mims.

Adele and Bruno Mars appeared at a Strip venue over the weekend, and no they didn’t perform.

The two hung together, along with Adele’s sports-agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, on Sunday night at Mars’ The Pinky Ring at Bellagio. The VIP, invite-only event was the 50th birthday of Randy Mims, hosted by LeBron James, Mims’ rusted friend and confidant since their prep-school days in Akron, Ohio.

Such buyouts at TPR during regular business hours run up to $200,000.

James was joined by his SpringHill Company co-founder Maverick Carter; ex-Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade; Golden State Warrior Draymond Green; Dallas Maverick Anthony Davis; and L.A. Clippers coach L.A. Tyronn Lue. Bay Area rap icon E-40 headed up the night’s entertainment. His most recent headlining appearance in Vegas was in July at the “Urban Legends Live” hip-hop and R&B show at Orleans Arena.

Neither Mars nor Adele took the stage Sunday. They did chat in Mars’ VIP booth for most of the evening. This was the first known appearance by Adele in a Las Vegas entertainment venue since she closed her “Weekends With Adele” series at Caesars Palace in November.

Paul, who has been Adele’s fiancé for at least the past year, is founder of the Klutch Sports Group, with James among his clients. And James has said he wants to invest in an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas. Power all over the pace, in other words.

Mars is in his latest run at Dolby Live, ending Saturday. Last week, he announced a pair of New Year’s Eve weekend dates, but has no shows on the books for 2026. As a point of fact, he sells out Dolby Live and can sell out far larger venues, too.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.