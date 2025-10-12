Aces notch another sweep: A takeover Drai’s, torch lighting at Allegiant

WNBA League and finals MVP A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes, Dana Evans and NaLyssa Smith led the party as the Aces took in Wiz Khalifa’s show at Drai’s.

It was strobes, party cannons, a torch and championship revelry for the Aces over the weekend.

Led by head coach Becky Hammon and team president Nikki Fargas, the squad lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Sunday’s Raiders-Titans tilt at Allegiant Stadium. This was the Aces’ third lighting. Previous teams honored were the Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights, and the Summerlin South Little League team to open this season.

Prior to the ceremony the players reunited with team owner Mark Davis and several Professional Football Hall of Famers on hand to recognize the team’s latest HoF honoree, Eric Allen. The ex-Raider and Eagle great and current team broadcaster was awarded his Hall of Fame ring in a halftime ceremony.

The Aces’ captured their third WNBA title in four years Friday night under head coach Becky Hammon, wiping out the Mercury in four games. The team is to be feted with a parade and party on on the Strip on Friday. The procession starts at Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard, continuing north to Park Avenue and east to Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena.

Just after setting the Al Davis Torch aglow, the team descended to Wynn Field Club for a Vegas-styled cake celebrations, replete with basketball signs and a replica of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign honoring the team.

The Aces’ made an impressive turnaround from their late-night takeover of Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday night. WNBA finals MVP A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes, Dana Evans and NaLyssa Smith were among Aces holding forth in a VIP booth just off the dance floor.

The Aces arrived at about 12:40. The team was greeted by fishnet-clad servers waving bottled sparklers, and an LED message bellowing THE CHAMPS ARE HERE. The place was slammed at its 3,000 capacity.

the night’s headliner, rap star Wiz Khalifa, opened his set at about 2 a.m. The team partied for about 30 minutes of his performance before calling it.

Drai’s is also site of the team’s official after party at the conclusion of its parade and celebration Friday.

The Aces’ celebrations at Drai’s are among the final special events at the nightclub. Founded by nightlife trailblazer Victor Drai, and currently operated by his son, Dustin Drai, the club is shutting down its nightclub and dayclub on Halloween. The company is moving into its original “iconic basement” space on Nov. 2.

The decision arrives in the re-brand of Vanderpump Hotel, spearheaded by “Vanderpump Rules” star and entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump.

Saturday was Khalifa’s the final performance at Drai’s. Profane in his pontifications, the powerhouse rapper blazed through “Black and Yellow,” “See You Again” and “We Dem Boyz” before departing in a flurry of confetti at about 3 a.m.

