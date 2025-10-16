Aces deal the headliners for Las Vegas Strip victory party

The Aces are leading with Ludacris at Friday’s WNBA championship party at the open event space abutting T-Mobile Arena.

A wise man once advised to shake, shake, shake your money maker.

There should be a lot of such activity Friday at the Aces’ WNBA championship victory celebration at Toshiba Plaza. Ludacris is among the performers at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the open event space abutting T-Mobile Arena.

“Luda,” the film and recording star who hit No. 1 with the afore-referenced “Money Maker” (featuring Pharrell Williams) is among the event’s headliners. R&B/hip-hop star Mya (“The Case of Ex”) and veteran hip-hop group Crime Mob (“Rock Yo Hips”) join the live-entertainment triumvirate.

The Plaza opens at 3 p.m., and the celebration starts at Tropicana Avenue and the Strip and the Strip at 5 p.m., moves north to Park Avenue at Park MGM. The Aces walk a red carpet to the main stage. A pop-up merch shop opens on the Plaza at 4 p.m. A full run of Friday’s event is show is to be announced.

The official after-party continues at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell, where team celebrated unofficially (and impressively) into the wee hours Saturday. The Aces were honored by the Raiders on Sunday, lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the team’s victory over the Titans. Wynn Nightlife also feted the team during the first quarter with a cake presentation at Wynn Field Club.

Your VegasVille moment

I walked into the KSNV News 3 studio on Thursday afternoon to record the promotional Neon videos that air after the 7 p.m. newscasts Thursdays and Fridays. Aces General Manager Nikki Fargas was in the room, being interviewed by KSNV Sports Director Bryan Salmond. Placed between them was the WNBA trophy, effectively smudged from its busy schedule after the Aces’ clinching victory in Phoenix on Friday.

This is the time to remind that acclaimed actor and proud Las Vegan Antonio Fargas (who played the iconic Huggy Bear in “Starsky and Hutch” in the ’70s) is Fargas’ father-in-law. Nikki Fargas is married to Antonio’s son and former Raider running back Justin Fargas. Yes it’s a small world, and a small town.

A ‘multi-multi’ residency

Alanis Morissette is sparing no concept in her first residency on the Strip. Her description of the series at the Colosseum is “a wild blend of comedy, music, narrative scenes, dancing, multi-disciplinary art, and multimedia stage play/rock show/musical, blending her songs with storytelling, therapeutic teaching and concepts, and a radical look at fame and trauma.” Get after it, we say.

Morissette opens Wednesday night and headlines Friday and Saturday; continuing for five additional dates through November 1-2.

I’ve seen Morissette perform once, at Pearl at the Palms in 2019. She was about five months pregnant, baby bump prominent. She also destroyed the place. One of the more remarkable performers I’ve seen.

Cool Hang Alert

The “Wonderground” magic presentation is in its 16th year, performing currently at the Olive Olive Mediterranean Grill & Lounge at 3850 East Sunset Road. Magic icon Jeff McBride founded the series of parlor performances, with fellow headlining magic man Will Bradshaw now running the show(s). We believe this is the longest-running, independent non-casino resident production in Las Vegas. McBride sure feels that way. Show opens at 7 p.m., $20 general-admission, $40 for VIP. Go to wondergroundlv.com for that magic feeling.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.