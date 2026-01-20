A$AP Rocky to swing through the Strip on upcoming tour

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have sparked rumors they are married, which are not confirmed.

A$AP Rocky was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend. He’s appearing live at MGM Grand Garden Arena on his upcoming “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour.”

The 37-year-old hip-hop star, fashion mogul and actor plays the Strip on June 26 (ticket information at AXS.com).

On the latest “SNL,” the artist whose legal name is Rakim Mayers performed three songs from has latest album, “Don’t Be Dumb.” He opened with “Punk Rocky,” following in the second half of the show with “Helicopter” and the album’s title track.

Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things” hosted. A$AP Rocky appeared in a “Snack Homiez” sketch alongside Wolfhard and fellow recording superstar Sabrina Carpenter.

“Don’t Be Dumb’s” release surpassed 1 million pre-saves on Spotify, the most pre-saved hip-hop album ever on the streaming platform. Rocky starred in Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest,” and the Golden Globe-awarded “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” directed by Mary Bronstein.

Rocky was also co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, was announced as the creative director for Ray-Ban, and was appointed as Chanel’s new house ambassador.

Rumors have persisted that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are married. The rap star referred to himself as a “loving husband” in an interview with The Perfect Magazine. But there is no confirmation the couple are married or even engaged.

The stretch that led to speculation: “Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy. I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan. It doesn’t matter what hat I wear that day, it’s just about being able to give it my all and do these things.”

The couple have three children: Sons, RZA Athelston (born May 2022) and Riot Rose (born August 2023), and a daughter, Rocki Irish (born September 2025).

Who: A$AP Rocky, "The Don't Be Dumb World Tour."

When: June 26.

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tickets: On sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Jan. 27. To participate in A$AP Rocky's artist pre-sale in North America at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday, sign up at livemu.sc/asaprocky by 7 p.m. Pacific time Wednesday.

Information: AXS.com.