A pair of aces add dates on Las Vegas Strip

Donny Osmond and David Blaine have announced extensions to their respective productions on the Strip.

One sings “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” from Disney’s “Mulan.” The other chews wine glasses, and submerges in a big fish tank for 13 minutes.

Two veteran showmen have extended their productions on the Strip. They star in unalike shows, but both are here through November.

Donny Osmond has extended his residency at Harrah’s with select dates starting Aug. 26-30 through Nov. 11-15 (ticketmaster.com for intel). He continues his scheduled performances this month through June 7.

Osmond has used AI technology to perform his hit “Puppy Love” with a 14-year-old version of himself, played by his real-life grandson Daxton Osmond. The 67-year-old pop icon also performs his extended “Auto-rap-ography,” rapping his career highlights in a single number while photos and videos appear on the LED wall.

Star illusionist-endurance artist-mentalist David Blaine has added nine shows to his show at Encore Theater. Blaine is back July 23, 25-26; Sept. 17, 19-20; and Nov. 12, 14-15. Those tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday. Blaine’s previously booked dates are April 16, 18-19.

Blaine uses an ice pick in his shows. If you think they are for chipping away at ice, wrong. And there is a wonderful “frog reveal” you won’t want to miss. The headliner is promoting the new dates tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Blaine’s show has attracted an array of big names. Demi Lovato, Diplo, Dan Reynolds, Elizabeth Gillies, Dita Von Teese, Al Pacino and Mike Tyson are among the famous individuals who have caught the stunt magician in action.

There is a hint that these might be Blaine’s last dates in Las Vegas. He’s been performing for more than a quarter century and turns 52 in April. He’s previously said he preferred to shut down live performances at that age, which was Houdini’s age when he died.

AEG Presents Senior Vice President Bobby Reynolds said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to announce his extension, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning fans to see him at Wynn Las Vegas while they still can.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Who: Donny Osmond.

Where: Harrah's Showroom.'

When: New dates August 26-30; September 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27; October 7-11, 14-18, 21-25; November 4-8, 11-15. Previously announced through June 7.

Tickets: Start at $65 (not including fees), ticketmaster.com.

***

Who: David Blaine.

Where: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

When: New dates July 23, 25-26, 2025;; September 17, 19-20, 2025; November 12, 14-15, 2025; all shows at 8 p.m. Previously announced April 16, 18-19.

Tickets: Start at $69.95 (not including fees), on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time March 14, ticketmaster.com.