A Las Vegas Strip icon turns 60; we offer 60 words

This is a landmark year for Carrot Top. The Luxor headliner turned 60 on Tuesday, and celebrates 40 years in showbiz this year. Honoring his birthday, here are 60 words, a birthday card if you will, for the comedy icon:

I met Carrot Top backstage at MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theater in 2002. I had known him only from his props and wacky AT&T commercials. But during our interview, he performed a great Johnny Carson impression. I laughed. He did the bit later, on stage. I laughed again. He grinned and pointed at me, like Carson would. We’ve been friends since.

Who: Carrot Top

Where: Atrium Showroom, Luxor

When: 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, select Sundays.

Tickets: Starting $49 (not including fees); special $40 rates on select Sunday and weekday performances, at carrottop.com