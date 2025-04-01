A Hulu sensation takes a shot at Las Vegas Strip performance

“Hulu’s No. 1 most-watched, unscripted premiere” and “Las Vegas Strip stage show” might not seem to coexist. But they do at The Palazzo Theatre.

“MomTok: The Unholy Tea” plays the theater at 10 p.m. June 7. This vehicle is from the stars of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” not so much a secret actually, as it is (as previously noted) Hulu’s No. 1 most-watched unscripted premiere.

Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com or any box office at The Venetian.

The “MomTok” live cast is a half-dozen TV and social-media personalities, Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaur and Layla Taylor. Frivolity shall run amok — amok, I tell you! — as the group says, “This show is our chance to connect, let loose and give audiences an unforgettable girls’ night out in Vegas – a city that’s become such an iconic part of our story!”

The Live Nation Las Vegas release describes the content: “This one-of-a-kind show blends pop culture commentary, candid roundtable chats, interactive games and jaw-dropping surprises.” Mayci’s viral Sinner Sunday Confessional is coming to the stage for the first time. Zero judgment, but abundant laughter, is promised.

On the topic of jaw-dropping …

Paul Zerdin gives the rare opportunity to see an entertainer in the top 5 in his craft worldwide on the Strip. He is a master of the ventriloquial arts, a champion of “America’s Got Talent,” joining Terry Fator and Darci Lynn as the only ventriloquists to prevail in that show.

Zerdin’s ability to throw his voice across a room, or create a vocal echo effect with his lips sealed, is jarring. I once told him years ago, during his headlining run a decade ago at Planet Hollywood Theater (Criss Angel Theater today), to use his skills only for good. I could envision Zerdin actually walking into a convenience store, standing in front of the cashier, his face motionless, and shouting in a distant voice, “Nobody move! I’m taking all the chips!”

I had also suggested Zerdin create viral video along Fremont Street Experience, showing him walking casually while chiding pedestrians. buskers, spray-paint artists. His show at Planet Hollywood, which alternated with Frankie Moreno, didn’t last long enough to make that a reality.

Zerdin, finally, is back in town, in rotation at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, returning May 1, 2 and 3 and select dates through June, July and August. He was paired with fellow “AGT” champ (from season 14) Jonathan Burns for three shows over the weekend.

Burns is a mix of physical comedy, contortion and wacky magic acts. He arrived inside a suitcase placed onstage, only after Zerdin unzipped the bag to allow his co-headliner to unfold to a standing position. That was an effective entrance.

Later, Zerdin worked with his little red-headed figure, Sam. He placed the puppet on a stool, supine position and said he would “levitate” him around the room.

From Zerdin’s right, a guy in a full, black body suit took the stage, obviously Burns. He even stretched the suit over his oversized glasses. Of course, Burns was supposed to be “invisible,” but left the back open just enough to see the striped shirt he wore onstage earlier.

Burns then took Sam from the stool and suspenseful carried him around the stage, into the audience, as Zerdin worked a routine he claimed was taught to him by David Copperfield. The audience chuckled, but I was doubled over in laughter from the back of the room. It was so kitchy, so silly, but so funny. My conscious thought as Burns hoisted little Sam around the room was, “This act is happening in the same city as the Sphere.”

The only person laughing as hard as me was room operator Damian Costa, a Vegas native who has seen his share of shows.

”What is happening?” I finally said to Costa, who just continued to laugh. I can only relate that funny is funny. Costa says he has plans for Burns, nothing specific. Zerdin will return. I recommend them in any configuration, if only have your sensibilities … Elevated.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.