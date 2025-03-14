A Harry Styles residency in Las Vegas? Think again

Sphere representatives say Harry Styles was not in the bulbous wonder’s plans for a residency.

Harry Styles’ long-rumored Sphere show seems to be snuffed out.

A Sphere spokesperson has confirmed to the Review-Journal that “there have never been plans” for Styles to perform at the bulbous wonder.

Billboard reported Thursday that venue reps doused speculation originating from New York Post that Styles was close to closing a deal to perform 35 dates this fall and winter.

Sphere officials’ full statement: “To set the record straight, there have never been plans for Harry Styles to perform at Sphere.”

The statement is a departure from stated Sphere policy, which has been to decline comment for any act not already booked at the venue. That includes Styles, when the Post story made the rounds this week.

There is an update from a show that doesn’t involve a headliner in his 30s, but is set in the ’30s. There is energy behind “Wizard of Oz” being announced this month, with tickets to be priced at around $120. This is the oft-speculated, yet to be formally confirmed, 80-minute theatrical adaptation of the 1939 classic.

He’s Egan

Jason Egan never seems to change, but the apparatus around him does. We remember him surrounded by blood-splattered clowns, chainsaw-bearing zombies and “tourists” sawed in half. Those were the days when Egan ran Fright Dome at Circus Circus’s Adventuredome from 2003-2017.

He’s more refined today. Egan Productions entertainment company is a partner in John Wick Experience at Area15. This is a walking (and occasionally, scrambling) tour of a dozen Wick-themed rooms. A troupe of actors lead the crowd through the venue, similar to the setup at Fright Dome, absent the noise and horror.

Egan is partner with “John Wick” film franchise director Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate. Egan is also a Lionsgate partner in The Official Saw Escape, which opened just as Fright Dome was hauling out.

Egan said Tuesday during a sneak preview of the Wick Area15 space he felt fortunate Fright Dome closed in 2018. Trying to keep the attraction alive through COVID would have bankrupted his company.

Wick boasts a famous film title that will help in its marketing. Another built-in advantage is the Wick Experience lounge. This is the nicest tavern in all of Area15, decked out in the period Wick decor, and you can hang there event without buying into the tour.

As it is, Egan says, “We’ve done everything we can here, and now it’s up to the crowds showing up. You never know in Las Vegas what’s going to work, but this looks like it’s working.” That trepidation can be as scary as anything Egan staged at Circus Circus.

Tease this …

Look for Beyoncé Allegiant Stadium tickets to go on sale next week. The “Cowboy Carter” tour has not yet sold out any of her four SoFi Stadium dates, her closest market to Las Vegas. But the demand for the L.A. performances seems strong enough to add the Allegiant Stadium show.

New Music Alert

Andrew and Michael Tierney of Human Nature, under the name Tierney Brothers, have released their debut album, “Soundtrack of My Life.” This is not Motown-cover action, but instead, “A brand new musical chapter in our career and musical ride.” HN is now performed as a trio, the brothers with Toby Allen, in Las Vegas. The act is a quartet with original member Phil Burton when they tour their native Australia.

Cool Hang Alert

“Nothing But the Best,” featuring Chris Jason of “The Rat Pack is Back” and longtime Vegas stage performer Joelle Righetti, plays Starbright Theater in Sun City Summerlin at 6 p.m. Saturday. Jason is an expert Frank Sinatra tribute artist. Righetti a terrific singer who was featured Lance Burton’s show at Monte Carlo.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.