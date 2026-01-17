A first: Las Vegas Strip showman appears on Playgirl cover

Linq Hotel headliner and 2014 “America’s Got Talent” champ Mat Franco on the current cover of Playgirl.

Mat Franco stars in a family show. That includes family members who read Playgirl.

The Linq Hotel headliner is the first magician to pose for the cover of the traditionally adult pub, which dates to 1973. But Franco is dressed for the occasion. The magazine is no longer filled with nude/semi-nude gents but leaning into celeb interviews. The Franco feature is an example.

The seemingly ageless entertainer (well, age 37) was eager to reach a new audience.

“I had a great time doing it. People have different sides to them, and that’s what keeps life interesting,” Franco says. “It was fun, creative and a solid reminder that you don’t have to live in one lane.”

Franco’s PR rep, Michael Caprio, knows the Playgirl editors. Caprio pitched the ninth-season, 2014 “America’s Got Talent” champ after the Chippendales were featured on the mag’s cover in November.

Franco and the Chipps shared Franco’s showroom for five months before the adult revue moved to its own home at Planet Hollywood this past July.

Franco recalled his inspirations in Las Vegas, from his days visiting the city around the age of 12.

“I passed on Disney World when I had the opportunity to save up money. I said (to my parents), ‘Can we please go to Las Vegas?’” Franco tells the magazine. “One of the reasons was because I wanted to study magic from a magician I had seen on TV, Jeff McBride, so that was the impetus for coming here.”

Franco also saw Siegfried & Roy and Lance Burton perform. Both had hosted network-TV specials in those days. He also says, “Penn & Teller were an influence, and David Copperfield.”

Franco is first to make the Playgirl cover, but not the first Vegas magician profiled. Nearly 20 years ago, Murray Sawchuck also appeared in Playgirl’s pages. He was uncovered, and not on the cover.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.