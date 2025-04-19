‘A different kind of show’: Free concert in downtown Las Vegas attracts 3,000

Headlining DJ Gryffin was the primary attraction. More than 3,000 folks turned out to groove and imbibe.

Fremont East is often a celebration of excess. Thursday night, it was XS.

Wynn Nightlife and Corner Bar Management teamed to bring “Feed The Block” to Fremont East. The free electronic-music party drew about 3,000 to the corner of Fremont and 6th Street, in the Fremont East Entertainment District.

Headlining DJ Gryffin was the primary attraction. More than 3,000 folks turned out to groove and imbibe. Demand for such an event is evident in the 10,000 requests for tickets organizers fielded in the two-week runway to the show.

Gryffin was the star of the night. The 37-year-old DJ is a recurring headliner at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas. He’s not a regular visitor to downtown, but grinned at the concept of playing Fremont East.

“This is a different kind of show,” the DJ who was born Dan Griffith said in a pre-show chat in The Laundry Room at Commonwealth, which abutted the staging area. “This gives me the chance to play for the locals, which I’ve always wanted to do.”

Gryffin took the stage atop the Forest House Art Car. He played new tracks from his 2024 release, “Pulse,” featuring “In My Head,” a preview of “Air,” his new collaboration with superstar DJ Excision. He also performed the longtime favorite “All You Need to Know.”

Gryffin was to headline XS on Friday night, returning May 9. He presides over Encore Beach Club on June 26.

Wynn Nightlife is cultivating good will, and future business, with this party in the shadow of El Cortez.

“This helps transition any aspirational customers that maybe don’t know about the Wynn, or don’t know about Wynn Nightlife,” said Wynn Vice President of Wynn Nightlife Ryan Jones. “This gives them a glimpse into what we do.”

Whether any regulars from XS Nightclub or Encore Beach Club made it to Fremont East on a Thursday night is not certain.

“That’s a great bonus, if it does happen,” Jones said, grinning.

Jones and Corner Bar Management founder Ryan Doherty say they want to make the no-cover, mini-festivals a recurring production. Different DJs, but the same Fremont East site, where the idea is to turn the whole block into a venue.

“I think we’ll do it more frequently than annually, the response we’re seeing is so strong,” Jones said. “People want to see it. As long as we have the right talent, the right date, the right weather, the right things that we need for a Vegas event, then I think it’s a go.”

A first for this party, too

“Wrestlemania After Dark” took over LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau on Thursday night. This was the nightlife event where a masked warrior toasted the daughter of a wrestling icon who is also a champ herself. Strobes flashed, party cannons blasted, one reveler lost his balance, and in the spirit of the event, there was some robust body-slamming going on.

Charlotte Flair and the appreciably masked Rey Mysterio took the stage, to thunderous response. The two icons toasted a shot of brown liquid to christen the opening of “After Dark” on the Strip. Flair is Ric Flair’s daughter, met with a collective “Woo!,” which is what happens when you are Ric Flair’s daughter.

Flair faces WWE Women’s World Champion Tiffany Stratton in this weekend’s Wrestlemania 41, the subtext being these two can’t stand each other. No toasting for them.

Valentino Kahn and DJ Irie headlined. Hype was rampant. The party continues Saturday with DJ Arie’s return, and Machine Gun Kelly making his “After Dark” debut.

The B-52s flu

We learned the B-52s canceled Wednesday’s show at The Venetian Theatre when Kate Pierson apologized on social media for Cindy Wilson being sidelined with the flu. The band is back on schedule through Saturday’s finale

Why were they up there?

Penn & Teller took a ride on the Goodyear Blimp on Thursday. Officials mailed P&T’s longtime manager, Glenn Alai, offering that the the blimp is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and the magic duo are marking their 50th. That’s 50 apiece, 100 on the mark, so hop on.

What works in Vegas

“Rouge” at The Strat Showroom. The adult-comedy revue celebrates its third anniversary in May. I must say I’m impressed that this show is running in the black after three years in this hyper-competitive market. Sharply written and performed humor and smart, sexy production numbers still sell in VegasVille.

The show has spun off with a production in Berlin. “Vegas Rouge” opened April 9. Or “Nein!” to borrow a joke from another show …

Hey, 19

That’s how old Red Rock Resort turned Friday. Impress your friends, or not, by knowing the first act to play a proper show was Zowie Bowie at Rocks Lounge. Both are still around.

Cool Hang Alert

On that topic, the great Vegas top-40 cover band Velvet Elvis plays Rocks Lounge at 9 p.m. Saturday. No cover. Dance floor is open.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.