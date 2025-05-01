A bold move: Spiegelworld charges into summer with new production

“The Party” is ongoing for Spiegelworld, which has named its new project just that.

We note the name and ask, “Wasn’t this already a party?”

But the party never ceases for “Impresario” Ross Mollison’s Spiegelworld, a company that could call any of its projects, “The Party,” especially what is opening July 10 at The Cosmopolitan.

The new dinner show takes over the happy arterial between Superfrico restaurant and the former “OPM” theater.

The 50-seat boutique space has been renamed the Blue Room, adorned by Mark Ogge’s Circus Automation whimsical mechanical theater piece. The dinner-show experience runs 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays with just one seating per night, $150 cost per guest.

Speciality acts are performed every 15 minutes throughout the night.

“I want this to be fun,” says Mollison, and not for the first time. “I think the show is going to be really cool. I mean, having having something to eat, and then watching some great acts, and then having something to eat, and watching some great acts, that’s a great night.”

Spiegelworld’s founder is warily watching the decline in tourism in Las Vegas and adjusting his business ambition.

“This is a good way to launch something this summer,” says the creator of “Absinthe,” “Atomic Saloon Show,” “Discoshow” and Diner Ross, and owner of circus town Nipton. “I don’t think this is a good time to go large. I see the 7.8-percent (visitation drop), that’s enormous for Las Vegas.”

As “The Party” develops, the “OPM” theater space remains a study in potential and not much else. MGM Resorts International still has no plans to put any show or “experience” in the theater. It’s used mostly for acts performing in Superfrico, and presumably “The Party,” to warm up. “Limbo Showroom” is the best term for the theater, likely until the Q1 2026.

Superfrico Executive Chef Mitch Emge will navigate “The Party” menu, which is a three-course dinner. Laurie Hagen, “a fiery force of nature with a glitter-stained resume,” as Mollison says, is the lead entertainment. She’s a star from the London and Berlin cabaret scenes.

No two nights are alike. The common thread is Spiegelworld’s experience in presenting uniquely satisfying entertainment, dining and cocktail options in Superfrico, with its main dining room the Artery; the Studio and Ski Lodge.

“I think it will be acceretive to the concept of Superfrico. It’s just a whole world of interesting adventures,” Mollison says. “We’re not scared. We’re always opening things when everybody else is scared, or not doing anything.”

Tweaks to ‘Disco’

Mollison said work is ongoing at “DiscoShow” at Linq Hotel, focused on the show’s lighting. He said the work is ongoing, and might take some shows off the schedule.

“We’re pushing the artists to get more involved in Diner Ross and 99 Prince and Glitter Loft,” Mollison said, referring to live performances in those spaces. ” We just had a cracking week last week. It was one of our best weeks. It’s slowly. It’s just, it’s a long, slow build.”

Good catch

The Biletnikoff Foundation celebrated its 21st year Hall of Fame Invitational on Monday at DragonRidge Country Club. The Raiders’ three Super Bowl MVP’s — Fred Biletnikoff (Super Bowl XI), Jim Plunkett (Super Bowl XV) and Marcus Allen (Super Bowl XVIII).

Founded by Fred and Angela Biletnikoff, the event supported the Biletnikoff Foundation’s support of young people through community and education programs to counter problems with substance abuse and domestic violence.

Those who turned out for the event were 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon, Raiders greats and Pro Football of Famers Mike Haynes; James Lofton; Rod Woodson; and the team’s latest inductee, Eric Allen. Non-Raider Pro Football Hall of Famers Charlie Joiner and Steve Largent participated.

Other Raiders alumni who were in hand included Steve Beuerlein, Justin Fargas, Mervyn Fernandez, Teyo Johnson, Lincoln Kennedy, Pete Koch, Napoleon McCallum, Vance Mueller, Mike Siani, Barry Sims, Josh Taves, Korey Toomer, Greg Townsend, Adam Treu and Phil Villapiano. Former baseball greats Rollie Fingers, Greg Maddux and Russ Ortiz; ex-NBA standouts Bobby Jackson and Harold Pressley; Mario Astorga of pro soccer fame; and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock were all in the mix.

Tower of Power’s Tom Politzer kicked it off with a sax rendition of the national anthem. Tower of Power is a Raider favorite dating to the team’s early years in Oakland.

Vegas in the house

Josh Groban is a great talent and lively interview. We endorse him further by noting he’s contracting Vegas singers and musicians in his orchestra for his first residency at the Colosseum from May 9-17.

Cool Hang Alert

C.J. Jefferson, the lead singer for the latest incarnation of The Spinners for the past five years, headlines Italian American Showroom at 6:30 p.m. (dinner), 8 p.m. (show) Sunday. Jefferson’s focus in this show is the Teddy Pendergrass’s hits. Soul up, and check it out at iacvegas.com.

What: "The Party" dinner and show.

Where: Superfrico at the Cosmopolitan

When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Cost: $150 per person.

Information/reservations: Spiegelworld.com/Superfrico/TheParty.