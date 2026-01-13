A 79-time Wynn Las Vegas headliner adds 8 dates

Acclaimed actor, headlining stand-up, and (most recently) “Saturday Night Live” parody subject Sebastian Maniscalco has extended his Strip residency into the spring.

Maniscalco has added an octet of shows March 13-14, and Memorial Day Weekend May 23-25, to his hit Encore Theater engagement. Performances are 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com and SebastianLive.com.). Maniscalco had been previously booked Feb. 6-7, those tickets are on sale now.

Maniscalco first performed at the Wynn at the resort’s Event Pavilion in October 2020. He moved to Encore Theater in 2021, and has since headlined 79 shows at the venue.

Maniscalco taped his 2022 Netflix special, “Is it Me?” at the Encore Theater. This was the rare comedy show where the established dress code was “formal.”

Maniscalco achieved a personal first on “SNL” on Nov. 15, the show hosted by Glen Powell. Cast member and fellow stand-up Marcello Hernández played the comic in a skit in which Maniscalco was a late arrival at a bachelor party.

Maniscalco watched and was impressed with Hernández’s flexibility, Hernández’s “over enunciation on the physical humor,” as he put it during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

After watching the 28-year-old Hernández leap over a seated fellow cast member Jeremy Culhane, the 52-year-old Maniscalco said, “Man, I wish I could jump like that.”

In November, Maniscalco released his Hulu comedy special, “It Ain’t Right.” The concert film shot to No. 1, as part of the platform’s “Hularious” comedy roster.

Glaser in top, not rare, form

Nikki Glaser and David Spade debut at the Colosseum on Friday and Saturday night. The tandem previously co-headlined at The Venetian Theatre before moving across the Strip (performances at both venues presented by Live Nation Las Vegas).

Glaser returns with high-velocity momentum from her second stint hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday. A couple of favorite lines:

■ “Not a lot of people know this, but Timothée Chalamet is the first actor in history to have to put on muscle for a movie about pingpong. He gained over 60 ounces, it’s insane.”

■ “Steve Martin and Martin Short keep proving that in this industry, you’re never too old to still need money.”

A good time to remind Martin and Short are recurring Strip headliners, most recently at Encore Theater.

Taking a spin at Mayfair

It took Mayfair Supper Club less than a month to unveil a favorite Vegas act in its new show produced by Outside The Box Attractions. Skating siblings Emily and Billy England, late of “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace and “V — The Ultimate Variety Show” at V Theater at Planet Hollywood, premiered Friday night.

The duo are the new “highlight” act, rotating in mostly on Fridays and Saturdays. Emily England is also planning magic and aerial numbers.

The Englands reached the semifinals of the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2017, returning two years later to qualify for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” where they were eliminated in the preliminary round.

Rock moves ‘Rat Pack’

The Friday-Saturday night rock series at the Copa Room at Tuscany Suites has prompted the venerable “The Rat Pack” throwback production to cut its Saturday night shows.

“Rat Pack” had been playing nightly, dark Sundays. But the rotation of rock acts on Friday made the stage turnover a pain (to use technical, industry language). “Rat Pack” is now 7:30 p.m. five nights a week, with rock shows running Fridays and Saturdays. The room also hosts the occasional headliner, with sell-out comic Jiaoying Summers returning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cool Hang Alert

Vocal acrobat Julian Miranda hosts his recurring “Unplugged Vocal Jam” at 6 p.m. (doors at 5:30 p.m.) Tuesday at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. Miranda knows how to bring it vocally, and also assemble the talent. He says “half of Vegas” is in this show. Nearly! The guest singers include Art Vargas, Sujana Chand, Tomi Bell, Kelly Vohnn, Jon Morgan, Ane Marshall, Brian G Soul, Chris Morgan and Christi Lynn. The Groove Assembly is the backing band. Whew. Go to thecomposersroom.com for intel.

Who: Sebastian Maniscalco.

Where: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

When: New dates March 13-14, May 23-34. Previously announced dates: Feb. 6-7 (showtimes 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.)

Tickets: Starting at $59.95 (not including fees). New dates on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com and SebastianLive.com.