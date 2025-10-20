A 13-time Grammy winner finds a home at Palms

A 13-time Grammy Award-winning artist is playing assorted holidays at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms next year.

As a young recording artist, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds visited Las Vegas during the holidays — any holiday — when his mother, Barbara, lived here.

“I loved coming to Vegas, and it became kind of the place for holidays, Christmas or Thanksgiving, and spend time with her,” Edmonds said. “She could see the grandkids and we would all hang out. Everybody was there. We kind of built a life in Vegas.”

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter and producer lives in Vegas these days. The 57-year-old Edmonds is playing assorted holidays at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms next year. His 2026 performances are set for four weekends: Valentine’s Day (February 13 and 14), Mother’s Day (May 8 and 9), Labor Day (Sept. 4 and 5), and Veteran’s Day (Nov. 13 and 14).

These just-announced dates are added to Edmonds’ Nov. 14-15, 2025 shows. Quick math shows 10 Las Vegas performances for Edmonds at the Pearl.

Edmonds rolls through his high complement of award-winning hits (“Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “When Can I See You Again”). In a 30-song burst, he plays a stretch of about 30 hits involving such superstars as Bobby Brown, Madonna, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton and Dru Hill.

Edmonds’ show is spiced with Vegas history. He wears gleaming, Versace jackets and enlisted local showgirls from Becs O’Hara’s City Katz (no relation) dance company. O’Hara, Yesi Burgess, Alyssa Sims and Elyse Corbin have all danced in Edmonds’ shows at the Pearl.

I asked Edmonds on Saturday, during the Paid In Full Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards show at Bellagio, if those dancers would return. “Absolutely” he said.

Grandmaster moment

You know it’s a fantastic awards show when the legendary award-winner also blows the roof off the place. George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic was the man in the center of the fray at Saturday’s show. Clinton is such a mythic figure that the aforementioned Babyface was not only a sideman, playing guitar on stage left, but ASKED to play that role.

Clinton, the Godfather of Funk and certainly a godfather of bling, was awarded the first Quincy Jones Award, which honors those who provided the “building blocks” of hip hop.

Hip Hop Grandmaster award recipients were legends Kool G Rap & Grand Puba. Kool Rock Ski of the Fat Boys and Jalil Hutchins of Whodini received the inaugural Contributor Award, celebrating artists who have expand the reach and expression of hip hop.

Dr. Dre, Nas, Ludacris, Fab 5 Freddy, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, Scarface and Kool Moe D were among those taking the stage to speak or perform in the rollicking event. Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipient and 2024 Hip Hop Grandmaster honoree Roxanne Shanté hosted.

The Paid in Full Foundation non-profit was founded by Ben and Felicia Horowitz in 2022, and is headquartered in Las Vegas. Paid in Full recognizes significant hip-hop figures who have not received due recognition or financial rewards for their contributions to the culture. The event drew about 500 attendees (an eyeball figure until official numbers are shared) and is blossoming into one of the year’s philanthropic highlights.

Cool Hang Alert

Occasionally I run into guitar wizard Jimmy Powers at a club or coming off a gig. He used to be a wild guitarist in “Legends in Concert,” a real standout in that show. I’ve caught him at Delilah and at Myron’s in various configurations. But from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, he is the front man in Jimmy Powers & The Hang Dynasty at OG Sand Dollar Lounge on Polaris and Spring Mountain. He’s fierce. Room is loose and alive. No cover. And as always, try the pizza.

