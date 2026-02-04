Four-time Super Bowl champ and veteran broadcaster Terry Bradshaw pours of Bradshaw Bourbon dur ...
Four-time Super Bowl champ and veteran broadcaster Terry Bradshaw pours of Bradshaw Bourbon during an appearance at Eight Lounge on Sunday, Feb. 1,2026 (Toby Acuna)
Jimmy Johnson, left, Terry Bradshaw, second from left, Rob Gronkowski, back right, and Michael Strahan watch a performance on a screen ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Four-time Super Bowl champ and veteran broadcaster Terry Bradshaw is shown during an appearance at Eight Lounge on Sunday, Feb. 1,2026 (Toby Acuna)
Four-time Super Bowl champ and veteran broadcaster Terry Bradshaw answers fan questions with Eight Lounge Marketing Director Scott Die on Sunday, Feb. 1,2026 (Toby Acuna)
Eight Lounge co-founder Giuseppe Bravo is shown with Terry Bradshaw in the club's humidor on Sunday, Feb. 1,2026 (Toby Acuna)
Kats!

4-time Super Bowl champ makes his pick in Las Vegas Strip appearance

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2026 - 3:39 pm
 

Terry Bradshaw likes his bourbon, cigars and the Seattle Seahawks.

The four-time Super Bowl champ said he is a “Sam” man, picking the Seahawks to beat the Patriots on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“I’m picking Seattle. I love their defense and (Sam) Darnold, their quarterback, has pretty much showed everybody up,” Bradshaw said in an appearance Sunday night at Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas. “He has played outstanding. So I’m going to go Seattle. If I were a betting man, I’d bet on Seattle.”

Bradshaw lit up cigars — and also the room — during the latest “Smoke & Sip” soiree at the stogie-and-booze annex. Bradshaw brought along his son-in-law and award-winning chef, Noah Hester, who is co-founder of Bradshaw Bourbon.

The elixir flowed freely (but does come at a cost) during the sold-out event.

The signature cocktail was Terry’s Gold Rush, a mix of Bradshaw Bourbon, lemon, and honey served over a single sphere ice cube. It’s said to be a real (game-winning) kick. And put your money on the birds.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

