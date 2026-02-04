4-time Super Bowl champ makes his pick in Las Vegas Strip appearance

Terry Bradshaw lit up stogies and served his bourbon in a Strip stop on Sunday.

Terry Bradshaw likes his bourbon, cigars and the Seattle Seahawks.

The four-time Super Bowl champ said he is a “Sam” man, picking the Seahawks to beat the Patriots on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“I’m picking Seattle. I love their defense and (Sam) Darnold, their quarterback, has pretty much showed everybody up,” Bradshaw said in an appearance Sunday night at Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas. “He has played outstanding. So I’m going to go Seattle. If I were a betting man, I’d bet on Seattle.”

Bradshaw lit up cigars — and also the room — during the latest “Smoke & Sip” soiree at the stogie-and-booze annex. Bradshaw brought along his son-in-law and award-winning chef, Noah Hester, who is co-founder of Bradshaw Bourbon.

The elixir flowed freely (but does come at a cost) during the sold-out event.

The signature cocktail was Terry’s Gold Rush, a mix of Bradshaw Bourbon, lemon, and honey served over a single sphere ice cube. It’s said to be a real (game-winning) kick. And put your money on the birds.

