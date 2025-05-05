22 years after first visit, superstar returns to iconic Las Vegas Strip venue

Josh Groban takes an outside-in look at his upcoming residency at The Colosseum and says, “It’s amazing how this has all worked out.” Through fate and an organic career path, the theater has become a touchstone in Groban’s life.

Groban’s “Gems” residency, opening Friday and running through May 17, is a new day for the veteran crossover artist. In a classic full-circle moment, Groban actually attended Celine Dion’s first show at the Colosseum on March 25, 2003.

“She was amazing, of course,” Groban says. “You don’t imagine at the time you will be performing on that stage.”

Groban was between his eponymous debut album released in November 2001, and his November 2003 breakout, “Closer,” which topped Billboard’s album charts. He won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for that release.

Eighteen years after attending Dion’s premiere, Groban would later duet with the superstar on “The Prayer” at Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Groban enters his first Strip residency and is among the top-selling crossover artists, selling 35 million albums internationally. His follow-ups to “Closer,” the albums “Noël,” and “Awake,” have gone platinum. “To Where You Are,” “You Raise Me Up,” and “Believer” are the non-holiday singles to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts.

Christmas gems “O H0ly Night,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” prove he’s a hitmaker for the holidays.

At 44, Groban has also built an impressive stage career, which has added a musical-theater dimension to his live shows. He played Pierre Bezukhov in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” earning him a 2017 Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. Six years later he played the title role in the revival of “Sweeney Todd,” earning a second Grammy nomination.

He’s the type of well-rounded performer who defies classification, evolving his way to a series it the room Celine built. He’s bringing an orchestra and choir, stacked with Vegas artists. The show’s VIP package includes a stripped-back performance by Groban, and also a backstage tour of the theater — and Groban’s history.

Diamond Dave — The Sequel

The reviews are in! And David Lee Roth is … performing Van Halen classics once more!

Diamond Dave has returned to the stage Saturday for the first time since playing House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in January 2020, The following October, he announced his retirement from the stage, citing the death of Eddie Van Halen as the reason. He memorably said to me, “I’m throwing in the shoes.”

But like the ice cream man running his route through the neighborhood, Roth keeps coming around. The 70-year-old front man played the M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, M.D. Wearing a snug leather-style, shirt-jacket-pants ensemble with a blue neckerchief, Roth strutted through “Panama,” “Drop Dead Legs,” “Unchained” “Hot For Teacher,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” and “Jump.”

Roth’s next show is in Sept. 12 at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California, which has presented legendary artists since the late-1950s.

Leaning into his stagecraft beyond vocal prowess, Roth focused entirely on early Van Halen. He was backed by a crack band and a couple of backing singers. He preened and strutted, doing what Dave does.

Roth’s show of course ran alongside Sammy Hagar’s residency rock revival Dolby Live, an inevitable coincidence that caught our eye when Roth announced his return.

Hagar unloads “Van Hagar” favorites, the best of his solo career and even “Panama” and “Ain’t Talikin’ ‘Bout Love.” It’s a fierce show from a rocker who still performs as if he’s in his prime. Hagar could conceivably extend his shows at Dolby Live. He’s just not interested in touring.

As for Diamond Dave, we’ve got the motion detector up, ready for his return to Vegas and his choice of footwear.

Elvis extends

A second show has been tacked on to “1969 Live Concert: The King Returns,” the one-night-only tribute to Elvis Presley’s July 31, 1969 comeback concert at then-International Hotel. It’s Westgate’s International Theater these days.

The 9 p.m. show follows the 7 p.m. performance, tickets are running $10-$45, not including fees. The price points are the same as in ‘69 (though the fees are a contemporary ticketing tactic). Ticket-holders get free parking, too.

Veteran Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell stars in both shows, supported by an eight piece band and eight vocalists. The set list is the same as ‘69 (“Suspicious Minds,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in the mix). And if The Kind hands you a scarf, keep it.

Tease this …

A new radio station is being announced soon by a longtime Las Vegas broadcast corporation. Yep, there is still investment in over-the-air radio. This one hits to the very roots of the country genre.

Cool Hang Alert

The Beverly Theater is screening the 2007 version of “Hairspray” at 3:25 p.m. Mother’s Day. As the theater explains, this version was based on the Broadway hit, which was based on the original John Waters cult classic. Not the actual 1988 original, but still an innovation. “Two things can be true (and great) at the same time — and this version is truly great.” Righteous. Go to thebeverlytheater.com for intel.

