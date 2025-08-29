10 things to know about ‘Wizard of Oz’ at Sphere

You’ve never scene — or heard or felt — “The Wizard of Oz” like this before.

Here are 10 things to expect from the new “Wizard of Oz” experience at the Sphere.

Elvis connection

The actors in the pre-show and post-show performances in Sphere’s Atrium were hired by Las Vegas entertainer Matt Lewis’ entertainment company. Lewis is a veteran Elvis tribute artist who has performed in “Legends in Concert.”

Hidden Wizard

The “Wizard” is hidden behind the curtain in the mini-production, and actually operates the imposing green figure that asks ticket holders, “What is your wish?”

Monkey business

Among the show’s 4D effects are several flying-monkey drones, which are 16 feet long.

Falling apples

Styrofoam, Nerf-type “Wizard of Oz” red apples fall to to the crowd. They even smell like apples, and audience members can take them home.

Cue the twister

A powerful windstorm is created during Dorothy’s dream sequence, with debris swirling through the crowd.

Raise the curtain

The show’s walk-in moment is a projection of a vast theater, played to an orchestra tuning up.

Sphere of influence

That image is of Radio City Music Hall, owned by Jim Dolan’s Sphere Entertainment, which also owns the Sphere.

Playing with fire

Pyrotechnic towers, set on the floor of the Sphere’s bowl, blast during scenes in the Wizard’s chamber.

Forget what you’ve heard

The movie’s score, especially “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” has been remastered through the Sphere Immersive Sound system. The venue employs 167,000 programmable speakers, equipped to direct sound anywhere in the Sphere.

Greater, more powerful ‘Oz’

Google AI has digitally enhanced the film’s resolution and expanded its landscape for the Sphere’s 360-degree experience. In several instances, characters who were not in an original scene have been re-created through AI, with producers referring to the original script as the AI-expanded version is true to the “Wizard’s” original storytelling.

