1980s hit-maker leads all-star lineup in arena show

Lisa Lisa promises, “I just want to get up on that stage and take you back there.”

The stage is Orleans Arena on Friday night (tonight, if you’re reading this Friday). “Back there” means her 1980s bust-out and hit-making era as leader of Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam.

The NYC native celebrates the 40th anniversary of her breakthrough “Take You Home” album, heading up the tour of that name at 7 p.m. R&B star Montell Jordan (“This is How We Do It”), Rob Base, C&C Music Factory, Tag Team, Candyman and The Original Mary Jane Girls — Maxi & Cheri are all on this retro-rocking bill (tickets still available at orleansarena.com).

Born Lisa Velez, Lisa Lisa swept through contemporary music in the mid-1980s with “Head to Toe,” “Lost in Emotion” and “Can You Feel the Beat.” The tour is an unapologetic road trip to those days.

“Oh, we’re doing all the hits. I tell you that I have to do all the hits,” the 59-year-old icon says in a phone chat from her home in Harlem. “We’re going to sprinkle it with some new stuff, but I want to make that audience feel like they’re back in the ’80s with me and a lot of great performers.”

Lisa Lisa and the Cult Jam’s Vegas debut was at Bally’s in 1986, opening for Smokey Robinson.

“We did a whole week in Vegas for Smokey’s crowd,” Lisa Lisa says. “It was a weird combination, but it was fun.”

Lisa Lisa likes the bands playing Fremont Street Experience when she has time to enjoy live entertainment. Those are cover bands, primarily, churning out hits from decades ago. Her own hits have reached generations of fans.

“We have had the greatest following, we have the loyal fans and their kids, and their kids, coming to these shows,” the artist says. “I’m a true believer that good music never ends, never dies.”

